Live Scoreboard: Arkansas vs. Troy

Head coach John Calipari and the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1) will start a four-game home stand when they welcome the Troy Trojans (2-0) for an matchup inside Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday.

The Razorbacks and Trojans are set for a 7 p.m. CT tipoff and the game will be streamed live on SEC Network-Plus.

Unlike Arkansas, the Trojans went without a blemish on their record last week after defeating Toledo at home and New Orleans on the road. The Razorbacks started strong with a victory over a solid Lipscomb team before coming up short against then-No. 8 Baylor in Dallas.

Troy is coming off a 20-12 season in 2023-24 that concluded with a loss to Texas State in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. Head coach Scott Cross is in his sixth season leading the Trojans, who possess a healthy mixture of young and experienced talent.

Arkansas owns a 5-1 record in the all-time series against Troy. The first matchup between the two programs was also the only one before the turn of the new century (1996), a 137-70 victory for the Razorbacks in Fayetteville. In that game, Arkansas set a program record with 21 three-pointers made.

Since then, Arkansas has played Troy three times in Fayetteville, once in North Little Rock and once in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Razorbacks' lone loss came in 2002, while their latest win came in 2022.

