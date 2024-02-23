The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) are gearing up for a challenging three-game stretch at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, as part of the Kubota College Baseball Series.

Arkansas will begin play Friday evening with a top-10 matchup against No. 7 Oregon State. It'll mark the first meeting between the two since June 28, 2018, when the Beavers beat the Razorbacks in Game 3 of the College World Series.

The Razorbacks began their season with a solid series win over James Madison, but the Beavers have mashed 14 home runs on their way to being undefeated through their first five games.

"We got Oregon State coming on the first day," Arkansas right-handed pitcher Koty Frank said Monday. "Nothing against JMU. That was a great team. They’re tough, they battled. They came here ready to play. But Oregon State may be on a different level. As far as that goes, we’ve got to be ready to go from the first pitch.”

Starting on the mound for Arkansas on Friday will be left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith, who had a shaky start on the mound against the Dukes in his first appearance of the season. The Preseason All-American completed just one inning after allowing three earned runs and two walks en route to a 27.00 ERA.

Despite the rough start, Van Horn isn't too worried about his ace ahead of a massive non-conference tilt.

"My conversations with Hagen are 'Hey, look forward to watching you pitch Friday night,' Van Horn said last Friday. "I ask him how his dog is doing. I don’t talk about pitching with Hagen. Hagen knows how to pitch. He’s fine. I’m not worried about it."

Led by fourth-year head coach Mitch Canham, Oregon State will start right-hander Aiden May on the mound for Friday's matchup. As as sophomore in 2023 for Arizona, May made 16 starts for the Wildcats. The 6-foot-2, 196-pounder posted a 6.33 ERA and 5-3 record across 75.1 innings pitched.

Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick: