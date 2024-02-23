How to Watch Arkansas vs. Oregon State, Key Players, BetSaracen Odds
The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) are gearing up for a challenging three-game stretch at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, as part of the Kubota College Baseball Series.
Arkansas will begin play Friday evening with a top-10 matchup against No. 7 Oregon State. It'll mark the first meeting between the two since June 28, 2018, when the Beavers beat the Razorbacks in Game 3 of the College World Series.
The Razorbacks began their season with a solid series win over James Madison, but the Beavers have mashed 14 home runs on their way to being undefeated through their first five games.
"We got Oregon State coming on the first day," Arkansas right-handed pitcher Koty Frank said Monday. "Nothing against JMU. That was a great team. They’re tough, they battled. They came here ready to play. But Oregon State may be on a different level. As far as that goes, we’ve got to be ready to go from the first pitch.”
Starting on the mound for Arkansas on Friday will be left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith, who had a shaky start on the mound against the Dukes in his first appearance of the season. The Preseason All-American completed just one inning after allowing three earned runs and two walks en route to a 27.00 ERA.
Despite the rough start, Van Horn isn't too worried about his ace ahead of a massive non-conference tilt.
"My conversations with Hagen are 'Hey, look forward to watching you pitch Friday night,' Van Horn said last Friday. "I ask him how his dog is doing. I don’t talk about pitching with Hagen. Hagen knows how to pitch. He’s fine. I’m not worried about it."
Led by fourth-year head coach Mitch Canham, Oregon State will start right-hander Aiden May on the mound for Friday's matchup. As as sophomore in 2023 for Arizona, May made 16 starts for the Wildcats. The 6-foot-2, 196-pounder posted a 6.33 ERA and 5-3 record across 75.1 innings pitched.
Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick:
--------------
How to watch/listen and get FloSports discount
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks vs Oregon State Beavers
When: Friday, Feb. 23 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Arlington, Texas — Globe Life Field
TV/Stream: FloBaseball (Brant Freeman and Pat Combs)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
--------------
SPREAD/TOTALS:
Moneyline:
Arkansas: -125
Oregon State: +105
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Double R Props:
Hagen Smith UNDER 5.5 strikeouts and UNDER 65.5 number of pitches: -125
Hudson White OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs: -115
Kendall Diggs OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 base on balls: -110
Arkansas team UNDER 5.5 total base on balls and UNDER 1.5 total team stolen bases: +120
Arkansas team UNDER 7.5 total team hits and UNDER 1.5 total team home runs: +120
Ben McLaughlin OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 strikeouts: +110
Gage Wood UNDER 2.5 hits allowed and OVER 0.5 base on balls: +100
Jack Wagner OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 home runs: +150
Jared Sprague-Lott OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 base on balls: +110
Jayson Jones OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 strikeouts: +100
Peyton Holt OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 RBIs: +115
Ryder Helfrick OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 home runs: +140
Ty Wilmsmeyer OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs: +100
Wehiwa Aloy OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 1.5 RBIs: +110
Will McEntire UNDER 4.5 strikeouts and UNDER 49.5 total number of pitches: +120
--------------
Arkansas Starting Pitcher
Junior LHP Hagen Smith
6'3", 225 pounds / Bullard, Texas / Bullard HS
2024 stats: 0-0, 27.00 ERA, 1 GP, 1.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 2 K
Arkansas' Projected Starting Lineup:
1. Hudson White, C
2. Kendall Diggs, RF
3. Wehiwa Aloy, SS
4. Ben McLaughlin, 1B
5. Jack Wagner, DH
6. Peyton Holt, 2B
7. Jayson Jones, LF
8. Jared Sprague-Lott, 3B
9. Ty Wilmsmeyer, CF
Oregon State Starting Pitcher
Junior RHP Aiden May
6'2", 196 pounds / Cokeysville, Maryland / Dulaney HS
2023 stats: 1-0, 1.69 ERA, 1 GP, 5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 4 K
Oregon State Projected Starting Lineup
1. Traviz Bazzana, 2B
2. Micah McDowell, CF
3. Mason Guerra, 1B
4. Brady Kasper, RF
5. Elijah Hainline, SS
6. Gavin Turley, LF
7. Dallas Macias, DH
8. Tanner Smith, C
9. Trent Caraway, 3B
Notes
- Arkansas and Oregon State meet for the seventh time in history Friday night. The series is tied, 3-3, with all six previous games having also been played at neutral sites, including two games in the 1986 NCAA Regional in Stillwater, Okla., one game in San Jose, Calif., during the 1995 regular season and three games in the 2018 College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
- Arkansas and Michigan, meanwhile, will clash on the diamond for the first time in history in Sunday’s tournament finale.
- Arkansas, 5-1 all-time in games played at Globe Life Field, is set to make its third appearance in the Arlington-based tournament this weekend. The Razorbacks also competed in tournaments at Globe Life Field in 2021 and 2023.
- With last Friday’s season-opening win, Arkansas improved to 21-1 overall on Opening Day under head coach Dave Van Horn, including a 16-1 record when opening the season at home.
Some notes courtesy of Arkansas Communications
HawgBeat's Pick:
Hudson White OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs (-115)
White consistently smashed the ball in every outing of Arkansas' four-game opening series, as he recorded at least one hit in every matchup against James Madison with a run scored in three of them.
Oregon State is certainly a step up in competiton, but White was a lock nearly all weekend for this prop so he's worth taking a look at for the Friday game against the Beavers.
--------------
