The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (41-15) will look to reach their sixth SEC Tournament final when they take on the Texas A&M Aggies (35-24) in the semifinals on Saturday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

Arkansas, which is the 2-seed in the tournament, used a five-run fourth inning against No. 5 LSU to squeak past the Tigers on Thursday and get a well-deserved day off Friday. The 10-seed in the tournament, Texas A&M trailed 3-seed LSU late in Friday’s game but a three-run homer from Hunter Haas put the Aggies ahead for good as they eliminated LSU with a 5-4 win.

The Razorbacks' run at Hoover began Wednesday against the Aggies, when Kendall Diggs' 11th inning solo home run walked off a 6-5 win for Arkansas.

Arkansas right-hander Brady Tygart will make his first career SEC Tournament start against the Aggies and his fifth start of the season. Tygart returned from a sprained UCL on April 28 against Texas A&M to make his first career start. He threw one inning, issued a walk and forces three groundouts to strand the lone runner.

Texas A&M will start left-hander Matt Dillard, who will make his second start of the season and first since April 23 against Kentucky. Dillard pitched twice against the Razorbacks in Fayetteville earlier this season, when he threw a combined 1 ⅔ innings. He allowed one run on two hits and walked two total in those outings. He has already pitched in this tournament, when he went 1 ⅓ innings against South Carolina on Tuesday.

As a reminder, with it now being the semifinal round of the tournament, it is single elimination. The winner moves on to the SEC Tournament finals and the loser goes home.

HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, BetSaracen props, notes and more below: