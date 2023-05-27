How to Watch Arkansas vs Texas A&M, starting pitchers, BetSaracen props
The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (41-15) will look to reach their sixth SEC Tournament final when they take on the Texas A&M Aggies (35-24) in the semifinals on Saturday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.
Arkansas, which is the 2-seed in the tournament, used a five-run fourth inning against No. 5 LSU to squeak past the Tigers on Thursday and get a well-deserved day off Friday. The 10-seed in the tournament, Texas A&M trailed 3-seed LSU late in Friday’s game but a three-run homer from Hunter Haas put the Aggies ahead for good as they eliminated LSU with a 5-4 win.
The Razorbacks' run at Hoover began Wednesday against the Aggies, when Kendall Diggs' 11th inning solo home run walked off a 6-5 win for Arkansas.
Arkansas right-hander Brady Tygart will make his first career SEC Tournament start against the Aggies and his fifth start of the season. Tygart returned from a sprained UCL on April 28 against Texas A&M to make his first career start. He threw one inning, issued a walk and forces three groundouts to strand the lone runner.
Texas A&M will start left-hander Matt Dillard, who will make his second start of the season and first since April 23 against Kentucky. Dillard pitched twice against the Razorbacks in Fayetteville earlier this season, when he threw a combined 1 ⅔ innings. He allowed one run on two hits and walked two total in those outings. He has already pitched in this tournament, when he went 1 ⅓ innings against South Carolina on Tuesday.
As a reminder, with it now being the semifinal round of the tournament, it is single elimination. The winner moves on to the SEC Tournament finals and the loser goes home.
HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, BetSaracen props, notes and more below:
How to watch/listen
Who: No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (41-15) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (35-24)
When: 12 p.m. CT
Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium — Hoover, Alabama
Stream/Online: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Chris Burke, Kyle Peterson, and Kris Budden)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson & Bubba Carpenter)
Starting Pitchers
Arkansas RHP Brady Tygart (2-0, 3.31 ERA) vs. Texas A&M LHP Matt Dillard (1-3, 6.35 ERA)
Notes
~ Arkansas leads Texas A&M 50-46 in the all-time series, and it is 2-0 in the SEC Tournament against A&M after Wednesday’s win over the Aggies.
~ Arkansas is 4-5 when facing an opponent they already beat in the SEC Tournament.
~ Since joining the SEC in 1992, Arkansas is 41-44 in the SEC Tournament. The Hogs won the tournament for the first and only time in 2021.
~ Since the tournament expanded to 12 teams in 2013, Arkansas is 3-1 against double-digit seeds. The only loss was against 11-seed Alabama in the 2022 tournament.
~ There is one team Arkansas has never played in the SEC Tournament — the Missouri Tigers.
BetSaracen lines, odds, prop specials
Money Line
Arkansas: -180
Texas A&M: +140
Run Line
Arkansas: -1.5 runs (+100)
Texas A&M: +1.5 runs (-130)
Total Runs
OVER 12.5 runs (-115)
UNDER 12.5 runs (-115)
Double R Prop Specials
~ Jared Wegner over 0.5 HR (+150)
~ Jace Bohrofen 0.5+ hits, 0.5+ runs, 0.5+ RBIs (+200)
~ Kendall Diggs over 0.5 HR (+275)
~ Tavian Josenberger 0.5+ hits, 0.5+ runs, 0.5+ RBIs (+275)
~ Parker Rowland 0.5+ hits, 0.5+ RBIs (+375)
~ Caleb Cali 1.5+ hits, 0.5+ runs, 0.5+ RBIs (+600)
~ Brady Slavens 0.5+ hits, 0.5+ runs, 0.5+ RBIs (+650)
~ Harold Coll 0.5+ hits, 0.5+ runs, 0.5+ RBIs (+650)
~ Brady Tygart under 2.5 earned runs and 4.5+ strikeouts (+800)
~ Peyton Holt 1.5+ hits, 0.5+ runs, 0.5+ RBIs (+800)
