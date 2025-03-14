How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas at Ole Miss

The No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks (16-1, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (14-2, 0-0 SEC) are set to clash in an SEC Opening Weekend series at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi.
Coach Dave Van Horn and the Diamond Hogs are riding a 12-game winning streak into Friday's game, which was rescheduled up to a 2 p.m. CT first pitch due to inclement weather.
Arkansas is coming off a weekend sweep over the Portland Pilots, which included two run-rule victories, and a midweek win over Central Arkansas.
Leading the team in batting average is designated hitter Kuhio Aloy (.460), with third baseman Brent Iredale (.431) and shortstop Wehiwa Aloy (.400) not far behind. Through 17 games, the Razorbacks have totaled 36 home runs and have a team batting average of .313.
Left-handed junior pitcher Zach Root will make his Friday night debut against the Rebels, as Arkansas moved usual right-handed ace Gabe Gaeckle to the Saturday role. The former East Carolina transfer is sporting a 2.11 ERA with 36 strikeouts and six walks in 21.1 innings pitched.
Ole Miss took its second loss of the season Tuesday, a 14-5 defeat to the South Alabama Jaguars. That loss broke up a 13-game winning streak for the Rebels, who were also defeated, 10-0 (7), by the Texas Longhorns in the Shriners Children's College Showdown on Feb. 15.
Arkansas owns a 62-53 all-time record against Ole Miss, including a 25-23 mark in Oxford. Since joining the SEC in 1992, the Razorbacks are 16-16 in SEC Opening Weekend series. The Hogs last lost an SEC Opening series in 2016, when South Carolina swept Arkansas in Columbia.
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (16-1, 0-0 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (14-2, 0-0 SEC)
When: Friday, March 14 at 2 p.m. CT
Where: Swayze Field — Oxford, Mississippi
TV/Stream: SEC Network+ / Watch ESPN (Jake Hromada and Keith Kessinger)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)
Starting Pitchers
Ole Miss – LHP Hunter Elliott (3-0, 1.86 ERA)
Arkansas – LHP Zach Root (2-0, 2.11 ERA)
BetSaracen Odds
Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets.
Moneyline
- Arkansas: -125
- Ole Miss: -105
Run Line
- Arkansas: TBA
- Ole Miss: TBA
Over/Under
- TBA
Double R Props (More available in the BetSaracen app)
- Zach Root OVER 4.5 hits allowed and OVER 90.5 total pitches (+185)
- Arkansas team OVER 7.5 left on base and opponent OVER 7.5 left on base (+275)
- Parker Coil OVER 2.5 strikeouts and OVER 1.5 hits allowed (+220)
- Kendall Diggs OVER 0.5 home runs (+350)
- Wehiwa Aloy OVER 1.5 RBIs and OVER 0.5 strikeouts (+350)
