How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Kansas State

The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks will look to get a little bit of revenge Friday against the Kansas State Wildcats, who won the 2024 Fayetteville Regional, when the teams meet for a matchup in the College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field.

Arkansas opened its season with a four-game home sweep of the Washington State Cougars, while Kansas State sports a 1-4 record with all five of their games so far coming away from home. The Wildcats knocked off the Razorbacks before beating Southeast Missouri State in the Fayetteville Regional final last June.

ALSO READ: Arkansas Baseball Notebook - Hogs travel to Globe Life Field

Diamond Hogs' head coach Dave Van Horn and his staff were able to watch the Wildcats live Tuesday, when the suffered a 12-9 road loss at No. 6 North Carolina.

"Well obviously they’re going on the road and playing some really good competition," Van Horn said Wednesday. "They lost a tough one last night. Had an opportunity to watch it live, as I think all the coaches did, and they played a few different people and they swung the bats pretty good.

"It’s a different team than last year, couple, three starters back and couple guys they filled in are guys we knew about that were in the transfer portal. Other than that, just what we’ve seen, they’ll be scrappy and I feel like they probably feel like they should have won last night’s game. We’ll be getting their best effort on Friday."

Columbia transfer Seth Dardar is off to a hot start with a team-best 13 hits and six doubles through five games played for K-State. The Wildcats rank fifth in the Big 12 with a team batting average of .294, but their 55 strikeouts are second-most in the league. Kansas State is also dead-last in the Big 12 in errors (13) and fielding percentage (.940).

JUCO transfer Brent Iredale is pacing the Hogs with seven hits, nine RBIs and two home runs after opening weekend. Arkansas ranks second in the SEC with 12 doubles and it is only one of three teams in the conference (Missouri and LSU) with five or less total walks issued by pitchers so far.

Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...