FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 5 national seed Arkansas Razorbacks will play with their backs against the wall Sunday in an elimination game against Southeast Missouri State in the Fayetteville Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The 4-seed team in the regional, the Redhawks eliminated Louisiana Tech with a 9-3 win on Saturday afternoon to keep their season alive. On the other hand, the Razorbacks were sent to the loser's bracket with a 7-6 loss to 3-seed Kansas State.

“I wouldn't want to play us right now,” Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said after the loss to Kansas State. “Honestly, the way we're swinging the bat and we were fighting at the plate. We gotta go beat Southeast Missouri State tomorrow if we want to get another chance at K State. That's going to be our focus is to figure out how to beat them and they're very offensive. So that's our battle right now.”

Arkansas defeated SEMO, 17-9, behind a 16-hit performance and six home runs to open the regional Friday afternoon. First baseman Ben McLaughlin and catcher Hudson White hit two home runs each in the contest.

The Razorbacks will start sophomore right-handed pitcher Gage Wood (3-1, 3.86 ERA) for Sunday's game against the Redhawks. Wood's last start came on May 17 at Texas A&M, when he allowed three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

“I expect him to get out there and get after it, or I wouldn't start him,” Van Horn said of Wood.

SEMO, which won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, has not yet announced a starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Razorbacks.

Fayetteville Regional Preview: Southeast Missouri State

Below are details on how to watch Sunday's matchup between Arkansas and Kansas State, plus the betting odds and player props via BetSaracen and starting pitchers.