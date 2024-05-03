The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (39-7, 16-5 SEC) will battle for first place in the SEC standings when they face off against the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (33-9, 16-5 SEC) on Friday at Kentucky Proud Park.

Led by eighth-year head coach Nick Mingione, the Wildcats are coming off back-to-back series losses to No. 2 Tennessee and No. 19 South Carolina. Despite that, Kentucky still boasts a 17-4 home record and is more than capable of giving Arkansas a run for its money this weekend.

"I think they have a really good team," head coach Dave Van Horn said on Wednesday. "They swing the bat extremely well, they pitch, they field the ball good and if you let them get on a roll, they can get on a roll. So we know we have our hands full."

With only three regular season series left, the race to the SEC crown is nearing its nail-biting finish. The winner of this weekend's matchup will have the upper hand on the rest of the league, but Van Horn and the Hogs are only focused on the game in front of them.

"It’s a big deal, but it’s not a big deal," Van Horn said. "It’s another SEC series. The next weekend we’ve got Mississippi State, the last one we go to Texas A&M, so they’re all big. Teams are all good. Our focus is to go down there and get ready to play Friday and try to find a way to win."

Taking the mound for Arkansas on Friday is left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith. Entering the weekend, Smith has a team-leading 1.35 ERA with 111 strikeouts in 61.0 IP over 11 starts. The junior leads the country in strikeouts per nine innings (16.7) and hits allowed per nine innings (3.9).

Kentucky is expected to start righty Trey Pooser against the Razorbacks to open things up. The graduate student and former transfer from the College of Charleston has accumulated a 3.75 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 48.0 IP this season. In his most recent outing against South Carolina, Pooser tossed seven innings of one-run baseball with 11 punchouts.

Arkansas maintains a 47-26 overall series record against Kentucky, including a 19-14 record in games played in Lexington. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Hogs are 29-13 overall and 13-8 on the road against the Wildcats.

Since 2013, Arkansas is 14-4 against Kentucky and has won six consecutive weekend series. The Razorbacks, who have not lost series in Lexington since 2011, are going for their fourth straight weekend road series win over the Wildcats.

