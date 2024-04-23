How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: No. 2 Arkansas vs. UAPB
The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (34-6) will hit the road for a quick trip to North Little Rock to take on in-state foe Arkansas-Pine Bluff (13-25) at Dickey-Stephens Park on Tuesday evening.
For the first time ever, the Razorbacks will have a game at Dickey-Stephens Park streamed live for fans to watch on SEC Network+.
Arkansas is fresh off a series victory at the No. 20 South Carolina Gamecocks after the Diamond Hogs took Game 1 on Friday and split the Saturday doubleheader in Columbia, South Carolina. UAPB has lost six straight, including three over the weekend at Prairie View A&M. All three games were walk-offs.
The Razorbacks and Golden Lions last met for a Tuesday doubleheader at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville on April 12, 2022. Both games were seven innings, and Arkansas won the first contest 15-0 and the second 6-0.
Below are details on how to stream Tuesday's game, plus betting odds via BetSaracen, starting pitchers and more.
How to Watch/Listen
Who: No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (34-6, 14-4 SEC) vs. UAPB Golden Lions (13-25, 4-13 SWAC)
When: Tuesday, April 22 at 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Dickey-Stephens Park — North Little Rock
TV/Stream: SEC Network+/Watch ESPN (Brett Dolan and Logan Forsythe)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
Arkansas season stats: Click here
UAPB Season stats: Click here
BetSaracen Odds
Double R Props
- Arkansas over 2.5 doubles and over 0.5 home runs (+175)
- Arkansas under 0.5 team errors and under 6.5 hits allowed (+100)
- Colin Fisher under 4.5 hits allowed and over 4.5 strikeouts (+175)
- Ben McLaughlin over 0.5 extra base hits and over 0.5 strikeouts (+300)
- Peyton Stovall over 0.5 doubles and over 0.5 RBIs (+400)
- Kendall Diggs over 0.5 doubles and under 0.5 strikeouts (+500)
- Peyton Holt over 0.5 triples and over 0.5 RBIs (+900)
(Alternate lines, spreads, team totals and player props are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Starting Lineups
Arkansas:
Lineups to be posted 1 hour before first pitch.
SP: RHP Ben Bybee (2-0, 6.10 ERA)
UAPB:
Lineups to be posted 1 hour before first pitch.
SP: RHP Jordan Jones (0-2, 5.93 ERA)