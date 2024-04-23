The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (34-6) will hit the road for a quick trip to North Little Rock to take on in-state foe Arkansas-Pine Bluff (13-25) at Dickey-Stephens Park on Tuesday evening.

For the first time ever, the Razorbacks will have a game at Dickey-Stephens Park streamed live for fans to watch on SEC Network+.

Arkansas is fresh off a series victory at the No. 20 South Carolina Gamecocks after the Diamond Hogs took Game 1 on Friday and split the Saturday doubleheader in Columbia, South Carolina. UAPB has lost six straight, including three over the weekend at Prairie View A&M. All three games were walk-offs.

The Razorbacks and Golden Lions last met for a Tuesday doubleheader at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville on April 12, 2022. Both games were seven innings, and Arkansas won the first contest 15-0 and the second 6-0.

Below are details on how to stream Tuesday's game, plus betting odds via BetSaracen, starting pitchers and more.