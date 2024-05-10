FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (40-9, 17-7 SEC) will look to keep their spot atop the SEC Western Division against a red-hot No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs (32-16, 14-10 SEC) squad Friday evening at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas is coming off a series loss at No. 4 Kentucky, while the Bulldogs picked up their third straight conference series win by taking two of three games against an Alabama squad that also won two of three over the Razorbacks in April.

"They’ve got a few guys who can run," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said of Mississippi State on Thursday. "They’ve stolen like 55 or 60 bases. Only been thrown out like 10 times or something. They just take what you give them. And if you don’t hold them, they’re going to go.

"If you make a mistake, they can hit it over your head. That’s what I’m saying. They are a dangerous team. They’re very talented. That team has been playing their best baseball since last month.”

Friday will mark Arkansas junior ace left-hander Hagen Smith's 13th start of the season. He ranks first nationally in strikeouts per nine innings (17.05), ERA (1.36) and hits allowed per nine innings (3.95).

"He's been amazing," Van Horn said Monday. "He's one of the best pitchers I've ever seen at this level. There's been guys that go through college that have pitched in the big leagues for 20 years and won Cy Young Awards that are not better than what he's doing. Not better than him."

Mississippi State will start Purdue transfer right-hander Khal Stephen, who owns a 7-3 record and 2.96 ERA. Stephen has 79 strikeouts compared to 18 walks in 70.0 innings pitched this year.

Arkansas owns an even 57-57 overall series record against Mississippi State, including a 27-19 record in games played in Fayetteville. Under Van Horn, the Hogs are 36-28 overall and 18-12 at home against the Bulldogs.

Since 2019, Arkansas is 11-1 against Mississippi State and it has won four consecutive weekend series. The Hogs have not lost a series to the Bulldogs in Fayetteville since 2007 and they are going for their eighth straight weekend home series win.

Below are details on how to stream the game, plus betting odds and player props via BetSaracen.