How to watch No. 3 Arkansas vs No. 6 South Carolina, starting rotations
The No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks (36-12, 17-7 SEC) are back at Baum-Walker Stadium for their final home regular season series as they take on the No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks (36-12, 14-9 SEC) for a three-game series in Fayetteville.
Arkansas is looking to continue its momentum from last week, when it swept Mississippi State in Starkville. The Razorbacks have no remaining midweek games and are fully focused on South Carolina this weekend and then they will travel to Vanderbilt next weekend to close out the regular season.
South Carolina is searching for wins after dropping its last four games. The Gamecocks were swept at Kentucky last weekend and dropped a midweek game to North Florida on Tuesday.
Arkansas left-hander Hagen Smith is back on the mound Friday night as he is set to make his eighth start of the season. Smith enters the game with a 7-1 record and a 2.56 ERA. The southpaw has allowed 16 runs on 33 hits and has struck out 79 in 52 ⅔ innings pitched. Last Friday at Mississippi State, Smith allowed two runs on two hits and struck out eight while walking five across five innings.
South Carolina will throw right-handed pitcher Eli Jones on Friday night. Jones will make his fourth start and 18th appearance of the season. Jones made his last start at Winthrop on May 3, when he threw just one inning and did not allow a hit or walk and struck out one batter. He has had just one appearance this season last more than 4 ⅔ innings.
HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, starting lineups when they're posted, notes and more below:
How to watch/listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (36-12, 17-7) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (36-12, 14-9)
When: 6:30 p.m. CT Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Baum-Walker Stadium — Fayetteville, Arkansas
Stream/Online: SEC Network+ (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
Starting Pitchers
Friday: South Carolina RHP Eli Jones (4-2, 3.38 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (7-1, 2.56 ERA)
Saturday: South Carolina TBA vs. Arkansas TBA
Sunday: South Carolina LHP Matthew Becker (4-1, 4.46 ERA) vs. Arkansas TBA
Notes
~ Arkansas is ranked by all six major college baseball polls:
USA Today Coaches: 3 (+3 from last week)
D1Baseball: 3 (+3)
Perfect Game 3 (+2)
Collegiate Baseball: 3 (+2)
NCBWA: 3 (+3)
Baseball America: 4 (+2)
~ Arkansas and South Carolina have met 79 times with the Razorbacks leading the all-time series 44-35 and have a 22-12 advantage in Fayetteville.
~ Arkansas has won the last three series against South Carolina, winning in Columbia and two series in Fayetteville in 2018 (regular season series and NCAA Super Regional).
~ Dave Van Horn is 7-3 against South Carolina head coach Mark Kingston, with a loss in each of the three series against Kingston’s Gamecocks.
~ Arkansas scored 30 runs in a win over South Carolina in 1997, the most runs scored against an SEC team in school history.
~ The last time Arkansas recorded back-to-back shutouts against an SEC opponent was against the Gamecocks in 2018 (3-0 and 2-0 wins)
~ South Carolina LF Caleb Denny spent his 2019 season at Arkansas and did not play. He transferred to Oral Roberts and played three seasons with the Golden Eagles before transferring to South Carolina for the 2023 season.
Some notes courtesy of Arkansas Communications
More of HawgBeat's Arkansas Baseball Coverage
Diamond Hawgs Podcast - Arkansas-South Carolina series preview
Arkansas native James Hicks returns to Natural State with South Carolina
Scouting Report: Arkansas vs South Carolina series preview, prediction
Van Horn provides injury updates ahead of South Carolina series
WATCH: Dave Van Horn talks injuries, previews South Carolina series