The No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks (36-12, 17-7 SEC) are back at Baum-Walker Stadium for their final home regular season series as they take on the No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks (36-12, 14-9 SEC) for a three-game series in Fayetteville.

Arkansas is looking to continue its momentum from last week, when it swept Mississippi State in Starkville. The Razorbacks have no remaining midweek games and are fully focused on South Carolina this weekend and then they will travel to Vanderbilt next weekend to close out the regular season.

South Carolina is searching for wins after dropping its last four games. The Gamecocks were swept at Kentucky last weekend and dropped a midweek game to North Florida on Tuesday.

Arkansas left-hander Hagen Smith is back on the mound Friday night as he is set to make his eighth start of the season. Smith enters the game with a 7-1 record and a 2.56 ERA. The southpaw has allowed 16 runs on 33 hits and has struck out 79 in 52 ⅔ innings pitched. Last Friday at Mississippi State, Smith allowed two runs on two hits and struck out eight while walking five across five innings.

South Carolina will throw right-handed pitcher Eli Jones on Friday night. Jones will make his fourth start and 18th appearance of the season. Jones made his last start at Winthrop on May 3, when he threw just one inning and did not allow a hit or walk and struck out one batter. He has had just one appearance this season last more than 4 ⅔ innings.

