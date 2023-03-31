The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (21-4) are back at home this weekend as they prepare to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-6) for a three-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville starting Friday.

Arkansas is coming off of a 16-3 run-rule midweek win over Omaha and the Hogs have won 15 in a row at home entering this weekend’s series with weekend sweeps of Wright State, Louisiana Tech, and Auburn during the streak.

Alabama comes into this weekend’s series with a 10-4 win over Middle Tennessee in Huntsville, Alabama, on Tuesday and home series loss over Kentucky last weekend. Alabama lost the first two games to Kentucky, 4-3 in 12 innings and 9-5, but won the finale on Sunday, 4-3.

"Older team, guys that have been in their program for three or four years," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said of Alabama. "Even their sophomores played a lot as freshmen. The juniors have obviously played a lot. They’ve just got an older team, experienced, they don’t get rattled."

Arkansas’ starting rotation remains unchanged for a third consecutive week with left-hander Hunter Hollan getting the start on Friday.

Hollan enters the weekend with a 4-0 record and a 1.97 ERA on the year. The southpaw has allowed nine runs on 25 hits and has struck out 31 in 32.0 innings pitched. Hollan pitched 5 1/3 innings against No. 1 LSU last Friday, allowing no runs on three hits and fanned seven batters.

"He’s been really good," Van Horn said of Hollan. "He’s been consistent, he throws strikes, he competes. He’s got three or four different pitches. He’s got a couple different type of breaking balls. When he’s on, he’s really good."

Alabama right-hander Ben Hess will get the start on the mound Friday night. Hess holds a 3-0 record on the season with a 3.34 ERA and has allowed 16 runs on 26 hits. He has struck out 44 batters in 32 ⅓ innings. Hess threw 1 2/3 innings against Arkansas last season in Tuscaloosa and allowed two runs on two hits and struck out two in the Crimson Tide’s 8-6 win over the Razorbacks.

"He’s just got good stuff," Van Horn said of Hess. "When he makes a mistake or leaves the ball out over the plate, we need to make good contact. If not, it can be a long night."

