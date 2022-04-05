How to watch, pitching matchup, stats: Diamond Hogs vs. UCA (April 5)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

After giving the Razorbacks a solid 2 1/3 innings of relief in last week's midweek win over Little Rock, Fayetteville native Miller Pleimann will make his first start of the year. The right-hander has thrown just 6 2/3 innings since transferring back home from Wichita State, but head coach Dave Van Horn said he likes what he brings to the table.

"We’ve always liked Miller," Van Horn said. "His stuff is kind of different because he’s got a couple of different type off speed pitches. He attacks the zone. Again, a midweek game, we just feel like we need someone to come in there and throw strikes that has a little bit of experience and that should be Miller."