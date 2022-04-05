 How to watch, pitching matchup, stat comparison: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Central Arkansas Bears (April 5, 2022)
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-05 13:26:18 -0500') }} baseball Edit

How to watch, pitching matchup, stats: Diamond Hogs vs. UCA (April 5)

Follow along as Arkansas and Central Arkansas square off in a midweek matchup Tuesday night.
Follow along as Arkansas and Central Arkansas square off in a midweek matchup Tuesday night. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Pregame Stuff

After giving the Razorbacks a solid 2 1/3 innings of relief in last week's midweek win over Little Rock, Fayetteville native Miller Pleimann will make his first start of the year. The right-hander has thrown just 6 2/3 innings since transferring back home from Wichita State, but head coach Dave Van Horn said he likes what he brings to the table.

"We’ve always liked Miller," Van Horn said. "His stuff is kind of different because he’s got a couple of different type off speed pitches. He attacks the zone. Again, a midweek game, we just feel like we need someone to come in there and throw strikes that has a little bit of experience and that should be Miller."

----------------------------------------------

Arkansas (21-5, 7-2 SEC) vs. Central Arkansas (11-15, 6-3 ASUN)

First pitch: 6 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Weather: sunny, 74 degrees, 2% chance of precipitation, winds S at 12 mph

Rivals Composite Poll

Week 7 SEC Scoreboard, Standings

Pitching matchup

ARK: R-Jr. RHP Miller Pleimann (3 G/0 GS, 2.45 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 7 K/0 BB, 3 2/3 IP)

UCA: Jr. RHP Cade Fenton (6 G/3 GS, 5.14 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 9 K/11 BB, 14 IP)

Arkansas-Central Arkansas Stat Comparison
Stat Central Arkansas Arkansas

Batting average

.238

.273

Slugging percentage

.335

.460

On-base percentage

.346

.392

Home runs

13

35

Runs/game

4.4

7.5

ERA

5.20

3.36

WHIP

1.46

1.19

Strikeouts/9 innings

8.58

11.01

Strikeout-to-walk ratio

2.29

3.03

Fielding percentage

.968

.986

Stolen bases/game

1.38

0.81

