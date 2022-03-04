How to Watch, Scouting Report: Arkansas hoops at Tennessee

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Arkansas concludes the regular season Saturday morning. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup...

~This is a rematch of a game played just two weeks ago at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won that matchup 58-48 in a defensive battle. Click here to read HawgBeat's key takeaways and view the full box score from the game.

~The winner of this game will likely be the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament next week, but could win a share of the regular-season title and earn the No. 1 seed with a little help from Auburn. Click here for a full breakdown of the Razorbacks' seeding possibilities.

~With Arkansas being tied for 14th and Tennessee checking in at No. 13 in the latest AP Poll, this will be the Razorbacks' first top-15 matchup since Feb. 25, 1998. On that day, No. 12 Arkansas was blown out by No. 13 Ole Miss 81-65 in Oxford, Miss.

~It is also yet another Quadrant 1 opportunity because Tennessee is No. 8 in the NET rankings through Thursday's games. Arkansas is at No. 22, so it's also a Q1 game for Tennessee.

~The Volunteers are one of the best defensive teams in the country. They have the third-best adjusted defensive efficiency rating on KenPom, plus rank 26th nationally in scoring defense at 63.0 points allowed per game.

~Freshman Kennedy Chandler and junior Santiago Vescovi are Tennessee's leading scorers, averaging 13.6 and 13.5 points, respectively. Vescovi is one of the best three-point shooters in the country, making 39.3 percent of his 7.4 attempts per game, but he went just 1 of 9 from deep against Arkansas last month.

~Taking care of the ball will be a major point of emphasis for the Razorbacks once again, as Tennessee is 17th nationally in turnovers forced per game (16.3) and eighth in steals per game (9.6). They did a good job of that the first go around, committing just 10 turnovers and limiting the Volunteers to only six steals.