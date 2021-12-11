How to Watch, Scouting Report: Arkansas hoops vs. Oklahoma

Arkansas hits the road for a neutral site matchup this afternoon. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game...

~Oklahoma is 7-2 with close losses to Utah State and Butler, the second of which was in overtime Tuesday night. Its wins include handing Florida its first loss of the season. The result is a No. 56 ranking in the NET, making it a Quadrant 2 game for Arkansas. It'd become a Q1 game if Oklahoma cracks the top 50.

~The Sooners are led by Tanner Groves, a 6-foot-10 big man who transferred in from Eastern Washington. He leads the team in scoring (14.7 ppg) and rebounding (6.3 rpg). Musselman said he's capable of posting up, as well as stepping out and shooting 3s (42.4% on 33 attempts)

~Umoja Gibson, a senior who began his career at North Texas, is Oklahoma's second-leading scorer at 11.3 points per game and the team's biggest threat beyond the arc. He averages 6.3 attempts from 3-point range and shoots 33.3 percent. That is down from what he usually shoots, as he shot 41.1 percent for the Sooners last year and 39.4 percent in three years with the Mean Green.

~Running the show for Oklahoma is Jordan Goldwire, a graduate transfer from Duke who landed on the ACC All-Defensive Team last year. Offensively, he averages 9.7 points and 4.2 assists.

~Opponents have made just 27.5 percent of their 3-pointers against the Sooners this season, which ranks 31st nationally through Thursday's games. On the flip side, Arkansas is making just 28.5 percent of its attempts beyond the arc this season, which ranks 321st in the country.