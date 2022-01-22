How to Watch, Scouting Report: Arkansas hoops vs. Texas A&M
Riding a three-game winning streak, Arkansas play another home game tonight. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup...
Arkansas (13-5, 3-3) vs. Texas A&M (15-3, 4-1)
The Basics
Location: Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.)
Tip off: 7:30 p.m. CT
How to Watch/Listen
TV: SEC Network (link to watch online)
On the call: Kevin Fitzgerald and Dane Bradshaw
Radio: Razorback Sports Network (TuneIn / Razorback Gameday App)
Sirius/XM/internet: 138/190/961
Projections
-- Vegas spread: Arkansas, -8
-- O/U: 144.5
-- ESPN BPI: Arkansas has 71.6% chance to win, favored by 6.3
-- Bart Torvik: Arkansas has 71% chance to win, favored by 5.7 (proj. score: 75-69)
Scouting Report
~Despite being picked to finish near the bottom of the SEC, Texas A&M won its first four conference games before falling to Kentucky in a close game earlier this week. It was just the third of the year for the Aggies, who come to Fayetteville with a 15-3 record.
~One of those four SEC wins was actually against Arkansas in College Station, Texas, just two weeks ago. Texas A&M led by as many as 17, but the Razorbacks fought back to pull within one with about a minute left before losing 86-81. Click here for HawgBeat's key takeaways and a box score from that game.
~Even after going just 1 of 22 from beyond the arc against Kentucky, Texas A&M is still the best 3-point shooting team in the SEC, making 35.4 percent of its attempts. The Aggies went 8 of 19 (42.1%) against Arkansas earlier this month.
~A super senior who began his career at the JUCO level, Quenton Jackson is still Texas A&M's leading scorer despite not starting a single game this season. He is averaging 12.6 points and is a 35.6 percent 3-point shooter.
~Former Arkansas forward Ethan Henderson has started nine of 18 games and is averaging 2.7 points and 3.1 rebounds for the Aggies this season. He leads Texas A&M with 13 blocked shots, as well.
