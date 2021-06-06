In-state prospects enjoy visit to Arkansas together

With the recruiting dead period lifted, the Arkansas basketball program scheduled a slew of visits for the first few days of June. Among those visitors were in-state prospects Kel’el Ware, Derrian Ford and commit Joseph Pinion.

“It went amazing,” said Ford, a Magnolia product. “My favorite part was watching the practice and how fast they move.”

Ford and Pinion each posed with head coach Eric Musselman in a picture imitating an NBA Draft selection.