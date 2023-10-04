FAYETTEVILLE - The Arkansas Razorback basketball team completed its annual Red-White Showcase game Wednesday evening, and fans were able to get a good look at returning players, transfers and freshmen during the Red team's 88-70 victory.

Two players who didn't see any game time due to injury were forward Trevon Brazile and guard Khalif Battle.

Brazile sat out for the majority of the season last year after tearing his ACL in December, so his absence during the scrimmage came as no surprise. Musselman said there was no set timetable for his return.

"With TB, we're being — like, I want TB in March," Musselman said. "I mean, we want him to get his rhythm and all that. He's done an awesome job. He's been cleared. He's been with his rehab guy, they've done all the testing. Everything is great.

"Probably could've played tonight, three minutes a half, but why? We want him to go a little more three-on-three. He's been going three-on-three live after we're done with practice. So, he'll go three-on-three live one more time this week at some point. But he's been jumping into all of our drills.

"Offensively, when a player is coming back from an injury like that, that's not really an issue. The issue is, 'I'm guarding you or you or you and I got to react.' And so that's why we want to take our time. No real timeline other than we certainly — with the way it's going now, he's playing opening night."



Battle, a talented transfer from Temple, initially went through pregame warmups, but he eventually left the court and was later seen with a boot on his right foot as he was walking around with crutches.

The senior guard fractured his fifth metatarsal in his left foot during the 2021-22 season with the Owls, so this injury seems to be a case of bad luck for Battle. Musselman gave an update on his status following the Red-White Showcase.

"He practiced today," Musselman said. "I walked over and got in the gym and he said his foot was really sore. They took him for a preliminary look over at the football facility. At that point, nothing, there was no determination there was anything, no break or anything.

"But I know that they’re going to look at it again tomorrow with some different X-rays or whatever. As of now, no update, nothing other than the fact he felt uncomfortable. Not in the same spot where he had a break earlier. Same foot, but not really related as of now.

"But we did have more than one doctor look at him over at football. Then we had a couple more doctors in our locker room. So right now, nothing unless whatever tests they run, something comes up."

Brazile and Battle figure to be big contributors for the Hoop Hogs, so their health is crucial for the Razorbacks' success this upcoming season.