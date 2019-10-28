FAYETTEVILLE - The Razorbacks are in the fourth quarter of the 2019 season sitting at 2-6 with games against Mississippi State, Western Kentucky, LSU and Missouri on deck. They're coming off a 48-7 beating in Tuscaloosa and despite the tough loss, it seems the Hogs got away relatively injury-free.

However, Arkansas head coach Chad Morris announced two major injury updates during Monday afternoon's weekly press conference. Senior left tackle Colton Jackson has decided to medically retire and true freshman defensive tackle Marcus "Bubba" Miller underwent knee surgery last Friday, which will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Miller has only played in two games this season, Portland State and Auburn, so he's still eligible to redshirt this season per NCAA rules. Against Portland State, Miller was brought in for one snap but was called for an offsides penalty and taken back out. The Arkansas native did notch a tackle in his four snaps against Auburn, a tackle for loss at home.

Miller was a third-stringer but the first true freshman defensive tackle of three in the 2019 class to come off the bench this season. At 6-foot-5 and nearly 300 pounds, he has all the elements of a future major contributor for the Razorbacks. Now, any leftover snaps he might've received at the end of the last four games will fall to former high school teammates Taurean Carter and/or Enoch Jackson who've yet to enter a game for Arkansas.