The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-9, 1-5 SEC) could be without the services of two star players Saturday when No. 6 Kentucky (14-4, 4-2 SEC) comes to Fayetteville for a showdown at Bud Walton Arena.

A transfer from Houston, Mark leads the Razorbacks with 17.8 points per game this season. The 6-foot-6, 185-pound guard missed Wednesday's 26-point loss at Ole Miss due to migraines that started early in the week, per head coach Eric Musselman.

"I would assume that Tramon should be getting better each day with the migraine," Musselman said Friday. "That's usually the history of how migraines go, but that is also very, very unpredictable."

During last Saturday's home loss to South Carolina, Mark posted 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field. That showing followed a 35-point outing in a 78-77 win over Texas A&M on Jan. 16 that Mark capped off with a game-winning shot just before the buzzer.

Being without Mark would be bad enough, but redshirt sophomore forward Trevon Brazile is a game-time decision with a knee injury, according to Musselman.

"With TB, he would like to play for sure, but he's got some soreness and there are a couple of different thought processes," Musselman said. "Does he rest, does he see how it feels before tip? So I would say, you know, as of this moment, Bob, I would say, at best, a game-time decision."

Musselman said after the loss at Ole Miss that Brazile started to experience soreness in his knee, and things got worse after the 6-foot-10 forward played the first half against the Rebels. Brazile didn't play at all in the second half, and now the Hogs could be without him for the biggest game of the season.

It sounds like both Brazile and Mark are both just day-to-day at the point. With or without them, the Hogs will face an extremely tough Kentucky squad with ESPN's College GameDay in town.

"You shouldn’t get any more up for Purdue, Kentucky, A&M," Musselman said. "That’s the job of a consistent competitor. Consistent competitors get up every single game. I don’t want us to be consistent in what we’ve done the last few games, so we do want to change. And Kentucky should grab your attention when you look at their numbers. You better bring their A-game with the way they’re scoring the basketball."

Arkansas and Kentucky are slated for a 5 p.m. CT tipoff inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.