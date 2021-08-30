Injury Report: Latest on Ridgeway, Burks, others

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas could be without two starters when it opens the 2021 season against Rice on Saturday.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, while defensive tackle John Ridgeway posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Instagram over the weekend. There’s a chance neither are available against the Owls.

Head coach Sam Pittman didn’t reveal the reason Ridgeway was in the hospital, but the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has reported he had an appendectomy.

Although the Illinois State transfer is listed as a starter on the Razorbacks’ depth chart released Monday, Pittman is not optimistic that he’ll able to play Saturday. No other details regarding the timeline for his return were provided.

“I don't know if he'll be able to play this week or not,” Pittman said. “Doesn't look good for that to happen. He's doing fine, but I don't look for him to be ready this week.”

Isaiah Nichols will likely start in Ridgeway’s absence, with Taurean Carter filling in behind him. Pittman also mentioned Eric Gregory - who is listed as Markell Utsey’s backup at the other defensive tackle spot - as someone who could get more reps.

Defensive line depth was a major point of focus for the Razorbacks this season, so Pittman said he still expects them to use multiple looks - 3- and 4-man fronts - on defense even if they are down a lineman.

“I think they’ll be fine if he’s not able to play,” Pittman said. “I have really good confidence that we can do whatever Barry’s game plan is there. I don’t think we’re going to end up not doing anything that we had planned for this game because Ridgeway may not be able to go.”

On the other side of the ball, Burks has been held out of practice for more than a week with his undisclosed injury. Pittman has maintained throughout camp that he expected his star receiver to be ready for Rice, but he didn’t sound quite as confident Monday.

Although he “progressed over the weekend,” Pittman said they’re going to rehab him some more Monday and Tuesday before making a decision on his status against the Owls.

“I really don't know whether he's going to play or not,” Pittman said. “I have no idea. I think it's going to depend on probably the next two days, how he does. I don't want to play him on Saturday if he hasn't practiced at all, either. But we're hoping we can get him back by Wednesday.”

Outside of linebacker Levi Draper and tight end Koilan Jackson retiring because of chronic injuries, the Razorbacks made it through camp relatively healthy in terms of significant injuries.

However, there is still a large contingent of players in green non-contact jerseys at practice. During last Thursday’s media viewing period, five starters - running back Trelon Smith, right tackle Dalton Wagner, right guard Ty Clary, safety Jalen Catalon and tight end Blake Kern - were in green, plus backup tight end Hudson Henry wasn’t spotted at all.

Pittman said they’re going to “be smart” with those players, but he expects most of them ready to play Saturday.

“There's more green out there…than what we wish we had,” Pittman said. “Certainly, we haven't had any injuries that were season-ending and things of that nature, (but) we’re still beat up a little more than I'd like to be on a Monday.”

Kickoff against Rice is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT and it will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus and ESPN-Plus.