Injury Report: Who likely will, won't be available vs. Rice

FAYETTEVILLE — Despite having a significant number of players in green non-contact jerseys as it prepares for its season opener, head coach Sam Pittman sounds optimistic that most will be ready Saturday.

The status of two starters remains up in the air, as Pittman told reporters that wide receiver Treylon Burks still hadn’t returned to practice and was “day-to-day” and defensive tackle John Ridgeway is “doubtful” against Rice.

A preseason All-SEC selection and All-America candidate, Burks has been dealing with a lower leg injury and hasn’t been spotted at practice the last couple of weeks. Pittman reiterated several times that he’d be ready for the opener, but has since changed his tone this week.

If he’s unable to play, it would open the door for Jaquayln Crawford and Ketron Jackson Jr. to get more reps than expected.

“It would concern me a lot more if they weren't very talented,” Pittman said. “Does it concern you that one of your better players is possibly not playing? Absolutely, but I think we'll be fine.”

Ridgeway is listed as the starter on the depth chart released Monday, but likely won’t play after undergoing an appendectomy over the weekend. Pittman said the Razorbacks have an eight-man rotation planned for the defensive line and that - if he was healthy - Ridgeway would make it nine.

Among the players in green recently, safety Jalen Catalon (shoulder) is the most significant, but Pittman said he’ll be “100 percent” ready for Saturday’s game. He doesn’t, however, feel as good about backup safety Myles Slusher.

Starting tight end Blake Kern has also been in green, but like Catalon, should be “100 percent by Saturday,” Pittman said.

None of those players’ injuries were revealed by Pittman, but he did acknowledge that the reason linebacker Hayden Henry has been limited this week is because of illness.

After not being spotted at all during Monday’s practice viewing period, the super senior was dressed out in full pads and on the sideline Tuesday, but did not go through drills.

“He will be ready to go without any question,” Pittman said. “He's fine. He's just a little sick this week, but he's fine.”

Kickoff against the Owls is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT Saturday. The game will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus and ESPN-Plus. Click here for details on how to watch it.