Cunningham went to junior college after high school in Warren, Ohio and spent one season in Fort Dodge, Iowa after two years of not playing at Western Illinois. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound tackle is a shoe-in for immediate playing time at left tackle on the Razorbacks' heavily depleted offensive line in 2019.

"I love the coaching staff and the bond that we have created is really something special," Cunningham said. "I look forward to turning the program around and putting the Razorbacks back on top just like I did at Iowa Central."

Dustin Fry and the Arkansas coaching staff closed the deal on another huge target for the 2019 class on Tuesday as Iowa Central C.C. offensive tackle Myron Cunningham decided to call the Hogs and commit over offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Texas and 12 other offers.

He'll have two years to play two seasons and he'll be graduating from Iowa Central this month and joining the team in December. His size, strength and ability to drive defenders out of the way made Cunningham one of the most sought-after JUCO offensive linemen this cycle. He's the fifth highest ranked tackle according to GridIronRR.

"In my two years at Arkansas I plan on one, building a brotherhood with the players and coaches and two, turning the program into a winning program and leaving my mark," Cunningham said. "Finally, I hope to get that SEC championship while I'm there and go as far as we can."

It was a very close race between Oklahoma and Arkansas who both received official visits from Cunningham at the end of his recruitment but one factor pushed the Hogs over the edge.

"I believe in them because of them believing in me," Cunningham said. "They were the first Power 5 school to take a chance on me and keep in touch like they actually want and need me."

Cunningham is now the Hogs' fourth offensive line commit in the 2019 class, joining Beaux Limmer out of Texas, Dylan Rathcke out of Louisiana and Brady Latham out of Oklahoma. He's the 24th commit in the class that is currently ranked 11th in the nation by Rivals.

There's a very good chance the Razorbacks follow up this big win with another tomorrow as they await the decision of another JUCO lineman, Chibueze Nwanna, who was also on campus for his official visit this past weekend. Read up on Nwanna and his recruitment here.