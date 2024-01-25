A former No. 5 overall prospect by Perfect Game in the class of 2022, Jones' ceiling is limitless with easy power, defensive athleticism and the "it factor."

Arkansas is loaded with talented players scattered throughout the roster, but the slugger with the most potential for the Diamond Hogs' 2024 season could be sophomore Jayson Jones.

Following a freshman campaign that saw the 6-foot-2, 215-pound right-hander slash .196/.403/.370 with two home runs and six RBIs, Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn is ready to see Jones make a big jump in production.

"It’s time," Van Horn said on Thursday. "He’s ready to go as far as all the outside noise. All the worries. We’ve had some really good conversations in my office here and there. Coach Thompson had good talks with him as well."

During fall baseball, Jones racked up nine hits, a team-leading four doubles, a home run and two RBIs en route to a .257 batting average. On top of that, he stuck out 11 times with eight walks.

"Time to play," Van Horn said. "Have fun. Enjoy it. Enjoy the game. Enjoy being on a team. Because when you do that, I think it starts to flow for you. Everybody pulls for each other and that’s what I want. I want Jayson not to worry about any of the other things.

"Just play baseball. Don’t worry about what somebody down south is saying or this guy is saying, it’s time to just play baseball and enjoy it, and that’s probably the best way I can put it."

Jones started four games at third base, four at designated hitter, three at first base, one at short stop and one in left field during his freshman season. He only committed one error in 25 total chances and is competing for a spot at third base or left field ahead of the 2024 season.

"Maybe left field is still up there," Van Horn said. "We’ve been playing Jayson Jones out there. Late fall and in the drill work, he’s been working out there like 80% of his time. A little bit at third. If the bat gets going, it could really help us."

With opening day right around the corner on Feb. 16, Jones will need to take advantage of the next few weeks to earn playing time. He'll get his first crack at it tomorrow, as the Diamond Hogs are expected to start their first official preseason practice Friday at 2 p.m. CT at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.