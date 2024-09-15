Jackson, Armstrong shine in Arkansas win

There were a lot of glaring issues for the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1, 0-0 SEC) in their win over the Alabama-Birmingham Blazers (1-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday afternoon, but the play of running back Ja'Quinden Jackson and wide receiver Andrew Armstrong was not one of them. Arkansas' passing attack, led by quarterback Taylen Green, left much to be desired, and when it was clear it wasn't effective, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino turned to Jackson to force the issue in the run game. Jackson, a transfer from Utah, finished the game with 147 yards on 15 carries and found the end zone once. It's the third-straight game he's rushed for over 100 yards. "JJ’s been that way for three games in a row now," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said after the game. "Man the run that, I think it was right before the fourth quarter started maybe, man he jump cut and made a great run there. He’s a really good player."

While at Utah, Jackson battled injuries that kept him from really becoming the workhorse running back for the Utes. Now that he's relatively healthy and at Arkansas, he's showing what he's capable of. "Well, I think he’s the guy," Pittman said. "I don’t know if he ever was at Utah, you know what I mean? I think he feels different here. But every time we ask him, he does some pretty spectacular things. The line does a good job, but he is our guy." One of Jackson's best attributes on the field is his ability to break tackles and make defenders miss, which allows him to eat up extra yards after contact. "He makes extra yards when he carries the ball," Pittman said. "We'll block it up some, but he always seems to be making somebody miss or running over somebody. Got really good vision back there. Like I said, the jump cut when he was going to the right, the jump cut that he ran for, I don't know, 20-25 yards, something like that. That was, that's a little bit of line and a whole lot of running back."