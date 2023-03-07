After another week of college basketball, it is time to update the JC Hoops Bracketology seed list entering postseason play.

Arkansas' metrics took a dip after losing three straight to close out the regular season. Road losses at Alabama and Tennessee, as well as a disappointing home loss to Kentucky have the Razorbacks reeling entering the postseason.

People have asked how I come up with my seed lines, so I figured I'd give a brief explanation of my personal process. Every bracketologist is different, so this is just my process.

First, I compile a list of 75-plus teams. I generated a weighted formula that takes into account each team's resume metrics (KPI, Strength of Record) and predictive metrics (Basketball Power Index, KenPom and Sagarin). That formula is weighted tilting in favor of the predictive metrics based on the selection committee's history.

From there, I organize that number — I call it a valuation number — in order from lowest to highest with the associated team. That's when I start adjusting the valuation seed lines by looking at all the quadrant records, home, neutral site and away records, NET, and other criteria not accounted for in the formula. This seed line is the result of all of that.