News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-07 06:30:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

JC Hoops Bracketology: 3/6

HawgBeat's Jackson Collier is back with another year of his bracketology.
HawgBeat's Jackson Collier is back with another year of his bracketology.
Jackson Collier • HawgBeat
Basketball Recruiting Analyst
@JacksonCollier

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

After another week of college basketball, it is time to update the JC Hoops Bracketology seed list entering postseason play.

Arkansas' metrics took a dip after losing three straight to close out the regular season. Road losses at Alabama and Tennessee, as well as a disappointing home loss to Kentucky have the Razorbacks reeling entering the postseason.

People have asked how I come up with my seed lines, so I figured I'd give a brief explanation of my personal process. Every bracketologist is different, so this is just my process.

First, I compile a list of 75-plus teams. I generated a weighted formula that takes into account each team's resume metrics (KPI, Strength of Record) and predictive metrics (Basketball Power Index, KenPom and Sagarin). That formula is weighted tilting in favor of the predictive metrics based on the selection committee's history.

From there, I organize that number — I call it a valuation number — in order from lowest to highest with the associated team. That's when I start adjusting the valuation seed lines by looking at all the quadrant records, home, neutral site and away records, NET, and other criteria not accounted for in the formula. This seed line is the result of all of that.

JC Hoops Bracketology 3/6
Seed 1 2 3 4

1 seeds

Kansas

Houston

Alabama

Purdue

2 seeds

Texas

UCLA

Arizona

Baylor

3 seeds

Connecticut

Marquette

Kansas State

Gonzaga

4 seeds

Xavier

Tennessee

San Diego State

Indiana

5 seeds

St. Mary's

TCU

Virginia

Iowa State

6 seeds

Miami

Creighton

Kentucky

Texas A&M

7 seeds

Iowa

Northwestern

Duke

Michigan State

8 seeds

West Virginia

Arkansas

Maryland

Illinois

9 seeds

Auburn

Memphis

Missouri

Florida Atlantic

10 seeds

Boise State

USC

NC State

Providence

11 seeds

Rutgers

Mississippi State

Pittsburgh/Penn State

Utah State/Oklahoma State

12 seeds

Charleston

Oral Roberts

Drake

VCU

13 seeds

Iona

Yale

Toledo

Utah Valley

14 seeds

Furman

Louisiana-Lafayette

Kennesaw State

UC- Irvine

15 seeds

Colgate

Youngstown State

Vermont

Montana State

16 seeds

UNC-Asheville

Fairleigh Dickson

Southeast Missouri State/Grambling

Texas A&M CC/Howard

First Four Out

Wisconsin

Nevada

Michigan

North Carolina

Next Four Out

Clemson

Arizona State

Texas Tech

Oregon

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}