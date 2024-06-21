His latest bracket from June 18 is sure to spark some animosity in the Arkansas fanbase, however, especially after the Razorbacks hired head coach John Calipari and signed multiple highly-rated freshmen recruits and top transfers during the offseason.

One of the most well-known bracketologists is ESPN's Joe Junardi, who updates his projected field of 68 frequently throughout the offseason and regular season.

Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Tournament is still nine months away, but that hasn't stopped prognosticators from predicting where Arkansas and other programs will end up when March Madness begins next year.

Heading into the 2025 season, Lunardi currently predicts that Arkansas will end up as a 5-seed in the Midwest (Indianapolis) Region. Paired with the Hoop Hogs in the Round of 64 is 12-seed Bradley, and Arkansas would face either 4-seed Purdue or 13-seed Louisiana Tech in the Round of 32 should the prediction come to fruition.

A 5-seed isn't bad by any means, but Razorback fans might be hoping for a better draw with the No. 5 high school recruiting class coming along with experienced transfers like Johnell Davis, Jonas Aidoo and DJ Wagner.

Of course, Lunardi's projection isn't the end-all, be-all. In fact, he only ranks 18th in accuracy out of qualifying bracketologists over the previous five years according to Bracket Matrix.

Other SEC teams in Lunardi's field of 68 include 1-seed Alabama, 2-seed Auburn, 4-seed Tennessee, 4-seed Texas, 6-seed Kentucky, 6-seed Mississippi State, 6-seed Texas A&M, 7-seed Ole Miss and 8-seed Florida. Missouri and Vanderbilt are projected as "First Four Out" teams.

As for Arkansas' confirmed non-conference opponents, Illinois is listed as a "Last Four Byes" team while Michigan and Miami are both 8-seeds.

Oakland, which eliminated Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats in the postseason last year, is not projected to make the NCAA Tournament by Lunardi.

Arkansas still has four scholarship spots remaining on its 2024-25 roster and the full schedule is yet to be finalized, so be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on all the offseason action.