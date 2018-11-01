The Razorbacks extended a preferred walk-on offer to Pulaski Academy's John David White on Wednesday and despite holding several scholarship offers, there's no doubt the 5-foot-11 wide receiver will heavily consider coming to Arkansas without the athletic scholarship. White says he has a 4.0 GPA which means there's a good chance a lot of his cost of attendance could be covered by academic scholarships anyways.

"I’m very interested in the PWO and it would be an honor to play under Coach Morris and his staff and to carry on the family legacy," White said. "I just have to pray and trust in the Lords plan for me and let Him guide my decision."

White is the son, grandson and great grandson of former Razorbacks. With so many connections to the program, it's easier to use White's own words to recap them all:

"My dad was an All-American golfer up there, my mom was a diamond doll and went to school there, my uncle played football for them. All of my mom's sisters went up there too! One of my dad's sisters was a cheerleader and homecoming queen. And then my grandfather and great grandfather also played football for them."

As a program, Arkansas has had a lot of walk-ons make big contributions, and they're also often rewarded with a scholarship after cracking the depth chart. Chad Morris and staff reached their 85 scholarship limit with three scholarships to walk-ons Grant Morgan, Connor Limpert and D'Vone McClure this past fall camp.

White is a quick receiver with a 4.5 laser-clocked 40-yard dash and he displays good ability to create his own space, find open space, burn defensive backs and consistently make catches.