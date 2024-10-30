Jonas Aidoo working hard to get healthy for Arkansas

in other news
Arkansas basketball associate head coach Chin Coleman provided an update Wednesday on the health status of Preseason Second-Team All-SEC center Jonas Aidoo.
The former Tennessee big man transfer did not fully participate at either of Arkansas' "Tip-Off Tour" events Oct.12 or Oct. 13 and he did not play in the Razorbacks' 85-69 preseason charity exhibition victory over No. 1 Kansas on Friday.
While no specific details have emerged for Aidoo's injury, Coleman said that he thinks Aidoo is close to dawning the cardinal and white for the first time.
RELATED: Arkansas basketball player profile: Jonas Aidoo
"I think that that’s up to our medical staff," Coleman said Wednesday. "(Aidoo's) working extremely hard to get back on the floor. To get back to playing the game he loves. Something he said to me yesterday, he had a workout yesterday, looked a lot better. I think he’s coming along, but I think that our goal is for everybody to be healthy by our first game."
Last season for the Volunteers, 6-foot-11, 240-pound Aidoo was named AP First Team All-SEC and was voted to the SEC All-Defensive Team after averaging 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. He ranked third in the league in blocked shots (66) and was fourth in the conference in double-doubles with eight.
Aidoo is not the only Hoop Hog recovering from injury, as Coleman pointed out Trevon Brazile, Adou Thiero and Johnell Davis as players still getting up to full speed since their return. Arkansas may have had success against a Hunter Dickinson-less Kansas team, but it'll need Aidoo back for the long haul once the season tips off Nov. 6 against Lipscomb.
"We would love to have everyone healthy right now, but I think that the main thing is for everybody to be healthy by the beginning of the real, regular season," Coleman said. "That may or may not happen, but I think we’re close and I think he’s chomping at the bit to try and be available for us at the beginning of the season.
"I think that he’s close, but our medical staff, Matt and the doctors, are doing a really good job. Strength and conditioning coach, B-Rich, they’re working extremely hard to get him and have him available."
Up next, No. 16 Arkansas will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, for a preseason charity exhibition game against the TCU Horned Frogs in Dickies Arena. That game will tip off at 7 p.m. CT and will not be streamed or broadcast.
