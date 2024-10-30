Jonas Aidoo working hard to get healthy for Arkansas

Arkansas basketball associate head coach Chin Coleman provided an update Wednesday on the health status of Preseason Second-Team All-SEC center Jonas Aidoo.

The former Tennessee big man transfer did not fully participate at either of Arkansas' "Tip-Off Tour" events Oct.12 or Oct. 13 and he did not play in the Razorbacks' 85-69 preseason charity exhibition victory over No. 1 Kansas on Friday.

While no specific details have emerged for Aidoo's injury, Coleman said that he thinks Aidoo is close to dawning the cardinal and white for the first time.

"I think that that’s up to our medical staff," Coleman said Wednesday. "(Aidoo's) working extremely hard to get back on the floor. To get back to playing the game he loves. Something he said to me yesterday, he had a workout yesterday, looked a lot better. I think he’s coming along, but I think that our goal is for everybody to be healthy by our first game."

Last season for the Volunteers, 6-foot-11, 240-pound Aidoo was named AP First Team All-SEC and was voted to the SEC All-Defensive Team after averaging 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. He ranked third in the league in blocked shots (66) and was fourth in the conference in double-doubles with eight.