After mixing and matching at the leadoff spot throughout the 2022 season, head coach Dave Van Horn might already have his go-to guy at the top of the order.

Kansas transfer Tavian Josenberger led the team with 18 runs, eight walks, a .522 on-base percentage and a 1.306 OPS during the fall season, according to stats compiled by Arkansas media. He also added 15 hits, five doubles, seven RBIs and struck out 11 times.

Josenberger, who played centerfield in the fall, has the chance to provide Arkansas with a solid leadoff bat, something they struggled to find at times last year.

"He missed the first week of fall recovering from a little bit of an injury," Van Horn said on Oct. 14. "He's been really good at the top of the order since the day he got back in the lineup. It's good to see."

Van Horn gave that answer after the Hogs won their second game in two days over the Texas Rangers Instructional League team, a game in which Josenberger crushed a three-run homer 364 feet to the opposite field.

The switch-hitting native of Kansas City, Missouri, said hitting the ball out of the park is something he's worked on, but it's not a mindset when he steps to the plate.

"I've been working on it a little bit," Josenberger said. "I wouldn't say I go up there trying to hit the ball out of the ballpark."

During his two seasons at Kansas, Josenberger hit with a .296 average and had a .374 OBP. He racked up 54 RBIs and smacked three homers, which was the same amount he hit in just 37 at bats during the fall.

Josenberger played centerfield with the Jayhawks his freshman year, but shifted to second base last year. With Arkansas losing all three of its starting outfielders from last year — Braydon Webb, Chris Lanzilli and Zack Gregory — Josenberger said he knew he was likely coming to Fayetteville to play the position he did as a freshman.

"I really didn't care," Josenberger said. "(Van Horn) told me if I was the best centerfielder, I'd play centerfield. If I was the best second baseman, I would play second base. I kind of had the idea that I was coming here to play outfield. I really just want to get on the field, so wherever I'm needed, I'll play."

Coming to Arkansas was a decision Josenberger made because he said he wanted to be part of a winning atmosphere and winning culture. He quickly earned his stripes in the fall and gained the respect of his teammates.

"He's a little bit of an emotional leader for us, too," Van Horn said. "I can tell the guys kind of gravitate to him and they respect him. He's into it."

Josenberger and the Diamond Hogs will get started with their season on Feb. 17 against the Texas Longhorns in the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington Texas. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. CT.