Gregory Genross out of Dodge City Community College in southwest Kansas announced on his X account he is backing off his pledge.

The Arkansas Razorbacks lost the commitment of a tight end out of the junior college ranks on Tuesday.

Arkansas extended the offer to Genross on Nov. 8 and took an official visit to Fayetteville the weekend the Razorbacks defeated Florida International, 44-20.

Genross, a native of New York City, took an official visit to Mississippi State this past weekend.



For Dodge City CC last season, Genross recorded 16 receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He has 26 receptions for 265 yards and three touchdowns in his junior college career.