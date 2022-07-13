JUST IN: Arkansas gains commitment from Moody (Ala.) WR Davion Dozier

After entering July with an empty 2023 wide receiver class, Arkansas has now earned commitment No. 2 with Moody (Ala.) wideout Davion Dozier 's decision to call the Hogs Wednesday afternoon.

Dozier, despite his 5.6-three-star RivalsRating, is a massive pickup for receivers coach Kenny Guiton and figures to be a nice addition alongside Rivals250 commit Micah Tease, who capped off the Fourth of July fireworks for the Hogs.

Posting 51 catches for 833 yards and 12 touchdowns in his 10-game junior season, Dozier's 6-foot-4, 185-pound frame allows for him to truly look like a man amongst boys on the field - similar to someone that made quite the name for himself in the cardinal and red.

"They like that I'm a tall, athletic receiver," Dozier told Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sean Williams. "They said I remind them of Treylon Burks."

A future first-round draft pick, a comparison to Burks would be looked at favorably by just about anybody,

Though Dozier hasn't yet been able to make it to Fayetteville on an official trip, he rated his unofficial visit to the Hill a 10/10 and is hopeful to return to the Hill for Arkansas' season opener against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Dozier chose Arkansas over Duke, Maryland, South Carolina and Tennessee, and his commitment makes No. 23 for the Razorbacks' top-ten 2023 class. With spots dwindling, expect the focus to begin to shift toward the '24 cycle.