JUST IN: Toney declares for 2022 NBA Draft

FAYETTEVILLE -- Au’Diese Toney will forgo his extra year of eligibility and enter the 2022 NBA Draft, he announced Tuesday.

Although he was a senior for the Razorbacks this season, the Pittsburgh transfer could have played a second season at Arkansas because of relief granted by the NCAA. Instead, he’ll begin his professional career.

In a statement shared to social media, Toney thanked his family and “all the fans of Razorback Nation,” plus revealed he was signing with The Familie, a talent agency based in Australia and California.

“Growing up as a young athlete in the 256, it was always my dream to play the game of basketball on the biggest stage,” Toney wrote on Twitter. “I would like to thank God for allowing me the opportunity to compete at the highest collegiate level these last 4 years.”

A former three-star recruit originally from Alabama, Toney signed with Pittsburgh over offers from Kansas State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and others.

He spent three seasons with the Panthers and put up solid numbers, making 69 total starts and averaging 9.7 points, but was never part of a winning team.

During his junior year, Toney actually left the Pitt program before the end of the season and entered the transfer portal. He then became the first transfer to commit to the Razorbacks last offseason.

In his lone season at Arkansas, the 6-foot-6 wing started all but three games and averaged 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds. What didn’t show up in the box score, though, was the fact that he evolved into the team’s top defender, routinely locking down the other opponent’s best player.

Toney was one of two seniors facing a decision of whether or not to return as a super senior next season. JD Notae announced he was entering the NBA Draft on Sunday and, two days later, Toney made a similar decision.

That has opened up a scholarship for the Razorbacks to use on another transfer. They’ve already landed Trevon Brazile from Missouri and are actively recruiting several others.

As things currently stand with the 2022-23 roster, Arkansas has one spot to fill, but that number could grow depending on Jaylin Williams’ final decision — he declared for the NBA Draft on Monday, but will not sign with an agent — or more transfers. So far, only Chance Moore and KK Robinson have announced they are leaving the program via the portal.