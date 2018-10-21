One of the most high-profile targets for the Arkansas coaching staff, Clemson graduate transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant, said on Friday that he wanted to find a team that has the pieces to win ball games. Luckily for the Razorbacks, they managed to put together all three phases on Saturday to take down Tulsa 23-0 with Bryant in attendance on his official visit.

“They’ve got all the pieces here," Bryant said after his visit. "I feel like if I was to come here I could maybe make a spark, but I feel like all the pieces are around here. I’ve just got to sit down and make sure I dot all my I’s cross all my T’s, if I come here I need to make sure I’m making the most out of my opportunity.”

Bryant has been searching for a new home after playing four seasons for the Clemson Tigers, racking up 461 yards with two touchdowns and one interception through four games in 2018 before Dabo Swinney named freshman Trevor Lawrence the starter.

The Razorbacks are in need of a dual-threat quarterback with experience so naturally, they reached out to Bryant right away. Head coach Chad Morris was Bryant's lead recruiter at Clemson before leaving for the head coaching job at SMU. Also at Clemson at the time was current Hog offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock who coached SMU quarterback Ben Hicks to just over 3,500 passing yards with 33 touchdowns in 2017.

“Our chemistry is good. He was at Clemson with Coach Morris so there’s a really good connection there. He’s a really great dude, he knows a lot, very knowledgeable.”

Bryant has already taken an unofficial visit to UNC and told Rivals he has an official visit to Missouri set up next weekend. Other visits may pop up, Louisville has been mentioned but nothing official. The championship-ring holder was shown tremendous amounts of love on the Hill from Arkansas fans who've been waiting with baited breath for his visit since he announced his decision to transfer.

“It was a really good visit, I really enjoyed it from the first second I got here," Bryant said. "I love the scenery around the campus, the game, talking to the coaches.

“It made me feel wanted. I kind of felt at home. I heard from all the coaches how crazy all the fans get but you really don’t know until you see it. That was probably one of the most special moments and one of the highlights of the visit.

Bryant was seen at the game having a good time with Arkansas fans and commits like 4-star legacy defensive end commit Mataio Soli. He even did the Hog Call at the end of the game (and many times around town as seen on social media).

"I picked up on the Hog Call, I was confused at first about what they were saying but I got it after a few tries,” Bryant said.

While the former Rivals 4-star and South Carolina native says he's a ways away from making a decision, his open and honest relationship with Morris is going to be a big factor in his final decision and it looks like Arkansas has an edge over his other suitors at the moment.

"I’ve only got one year left. Just talking to Coach Morris, he’s always been the same guy, even when he was at other places. It just means a lot, that trust factor. Knowing that you can trust a coach and the coaching staff means a lot."

Bryant has been doing two work outs a day, completing some online classes and he plans to join his new team in December and go through spring practice next semester.