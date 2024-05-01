Thiero averaged 7.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 49.2% from the field, 31.8% from beyond the arch and 80.0% from the charity stripe in 25 games played for Kentucky last season.

A 6-foot-8, 222-pound soon-to-be junior from Pennsylvania, Thiero would be the second Wildcat alongside big man Zvonimir Ivisic to join the Hogs if he committed.

Arkansas is hosting another transfer from head coach John Calipari's former team, as Kentucky guard Adou Thiero is visiting the Razorbacks today per his Instagram .

A former three-star prospect according to Rivals, Thiero chose the Wildcats over offers from schools like Xavier, Duquesne, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Maryland.

According to NBA Draft Room, Thiero currently projects as a late first to early second round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

"Thiero is a powerful wing/combo forward who has awesome physical tools and has been a nice upward trajectory, becoming a more complete player and contributing on both ends of the floor," NBA Draft Room said. "He’s a standout defender, rebounder and energy player who does all the dirty work and plays within his role.

"He’s not yet a very good 3pt shooter but shows some promise and there’s a chance he develops into a solid floor spacer. He is good from the FT line and his shot definitely isn’t broken. Although his game is still unrefined he’s got the type of tools and upside that will be intriguing to NBA teams."

As things currently stand, Arkansas sits with six scholarship players on its roster.