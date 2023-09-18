The kickoff time and television details for Arkansas' (2-1) Week 5 matchup with Texas A&M (2-1) on Sept. 30 have been announced. The Razorbacks and Aggies will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN or the SEC Network at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

A six-day selection window will be utilized to determine the TV network assignment.

Arkansas is coming off a 38-31 loss to BYU that saw some issues continue to be exposed, specifically on the offensive line.

A pair of wins of inferior opponents Western Carolina and Kent State are now far in the past and the Hogs will try to rebound in a tough night game at LSU this Saturday. Arkansas fell to the Tigers, 13-10, last season in Fayetteville without quarterback KJ Jefferson, who the Hogs will have this time around.

Texas A&M is coming off a 47-3 win over Louisiana Monroe and it will play Auburn at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, this weekend. The Aggies also own a 52-10 win over New Mexico and a 48-33 loss at Miami.

The Razorbacks came up just short of the Aggies in a 23-21 loss last season. Kicker Cam Little missed a 42-yard field goal with 1:30 to go in the game to secure the victory for Texas A&M.

Arkansas is 42-34-3 all-time against the Aggies and the Hogs are 1-2 in the series with head coach Sam Pittman running things.

Here are the details for Arkansas' game with Texas A&M: