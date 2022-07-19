KJ Jefferson adds Davey O'Brien Award watch list to preseason honors

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube , Apple and Spotify .

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was named to another preseason watch list Tuesday, this time for the Davey O'Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback.

Jefferson is one of 35 players and seven SEC quarterbacks that were included on the Davey O'Brien award watch list. The award also honors players who exemplify Davey O’Brien’s enduring character while exhibiting teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership in both academics and athletics.

The midseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The midseason watch list will then be cut down to the 35-player Davey O’Brien QB Class on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The 46th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner will be held on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jefferson led the Hogs to a nine-win season in 2021and their first New Year’s Day bowl game win since the 2000 Cotton Bowl. In his first season as a full time starter at quarterback, he completed 67.3% of his passes for 2,676 yards and 21 touchdowns.

He finished the season as one of only five FBS quarterbacks to total at least 20 touchdown passes with four or fewer interceptions. Jefferson also ran for a team-high 664 yards on 146 carries with six touchdowns on the ground.

Along with the Davey O'Brien award preseason watch list, Jefferson was named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list Monday.

Jefferson will speak as a player representative for Arkansas the SEC Media Days on Wednesday at 8:05 a.m. CT. Joining him will be head coach Sam Pittman, safety Jalen Catalon and linebacker Bumper Pool.