A native of Sardis, Mississippi, Jefferson spent five seasons in Fayetteville and he was a three-year starter at the quarterback position from 2021-23. He elected to spend his sixth and final season of eligibility with former Arkansas offensive coordinator and current UCF head coach Gus Malzahn.

With former Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson announcing his decision to transfer to Central Florida on Monday, one of the most decorated quarterbacks in Razorback history will finish his college career in a different uniform.

Across 36 total starts, Jefferson posted a 20-16 record with a pair of bowl victories. He was just the second three-time captain in program history, joining Herbert Fishback (1895-97).

He might not have had the high-level success that some of the Arkansas greats such as Ryan Mallett, Tyler Wilson, Brandon Allen and others had, but Jefferson's name will stand in the record books for a long time.

"KJ’s given to the university good years and lot of records and things of that nature, whatever he wants to do we’ll be supportive of it," head coach Sam Pittman said Nov. 30 before Jefferson hit the portal.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pound quarterback holds the record for completions, completion percentage, passing yards, passing touchdowns, total plays and total touchdowns.

Across his five seasons, Jefferson was 626-962 passing with 7,911 passing yards, 67 passing touchdowns and 18 interceptions. A true dual-threat passer, Jefferson also tallied 523 rushes for 1,876 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns.

Jefferson was well-known for taking care of the ball — especially during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, when Arkansas won back-to-back bowl games. During the 2023 season, Jefferson and the entire offense struggled as he set a career-high with eight interceptions and a career-low as a starter with a completion percentage of 64.2%.

Despite holding the program record for total plays (1,481), Jefferson doesn't even rank in the top-10 in career interceptions. He is, however, one of just three quarterbacks to throw for 7,000 yards with 60 or more passing touchdowns (Mallett, Wilson).