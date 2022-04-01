KK Robinson enters transfer portal

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Arkansas guard KK Robinson will finish he career elsewhere, as he entered the transfer portal Friday afternoon.

The move comes as the Little Rock native never found consistent playing time in his two seasons with the Razorbacks.

"Having the opportunity to represent my home state these past 2 years has been an honor," Robinson wrote on Twitter. "Arkansas will forever be home for me, but for now I'm ready to take on my next opportunity."

A former four-star recruit, Robinson spent his freshman season working through minor injuries before having season-ending surgery after appearing in 11 games.

His sophomore campaign was met with high expectations from the fanbase, but the Rivals150 signee got injured again during the offseason and never got on track. Playing in just 19 games, the 6-foot point guard made a couple of starts, but averaged fewer minutes than he did as a freshman.

Even in his two starts, Robinson total just 13 minutes of playing time. Over the last two years, he averaged 1.9 points in 6.3 rebounds across 30 games.

A member of the heralded 2020 recruiting class that led Arkansas to its most successful season in 25 years, Robinson is the only member of that group who did not earn a main rotation spot.

Finishing his high school career at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, the native Arkansan was No. 65 in the Rivals150 for 2020. He had offers from Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and others, before ultimately committing to the Razorbacks.

Robinson is the second transfer of the offseason, as freshman Chance Moore entered the portal Tuesday. Click here for an updated look at Arkansas' scholarship situation for the 2022-23 season.