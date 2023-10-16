FAYETTEVILLE - Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson earned recognition from the SEC office Monday for his performance in the Razorbacks’ 24-21 loss to No. 11 Alabama over the weekend.

The league named Jackson — a former transfer from LSU — Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week following an effort that featured a career-high 3.5 sacks.

Jackson also recorded a career-high 11 total tackles in the loss. The Arkansas pass-rusher is the first Razorback with 3+ sacks in a game since Chris Smith tallied 3.0 sacks against Southern Miss in 2013. Jackson's 3.5 sacks are the most against Alabama since Antwain Robinson finished with 2.5 sacks against the Crimson Tide in 2006.

"Man, (defensive coordinator Travis Williams) was telling us last night in the hotel and then right before the game, 'Make them remember your name,'" Jackson said after the game. "That’s what just kept running through my head was ‘I’ve got to make them remember my name.’ So every time I had a pass rush I was like, ‘I’ve got to win this rep.’ And then I was just trying to fly around and make plays really."

Pro Football Focus gave Jackson an overall grade of 78.0, which was a team-high, for his performance against the Crimson Tide.

Jackson is the second Razorback to be recognized by the SEC in the 2023 season, as fellow defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat was named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week following an effort that featured two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three total tackles against Kent State in Week 2.