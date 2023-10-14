The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4 SEC) may have lost to the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0 SEC) on Saturday, but defense wasn’t the issue.

In fact, the play of Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson was one of the big reasons the Hogs even had a chance against the Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Texarkana, Texas, native compiled 11 tackles and 3.5 sacks to become the first defender since the late Chris Smith in 2013 to sack the quarterback more than three times in a game.

"He continues to get better each week," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said. "Just what a game. (Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe) is a hard guy to get on the ground, but we were collapsing the pocket pretty well I thought and not allowing him to take off. He didn't take off and run on us too much today. I thought Landon played his heart out. A lot of kids did, but he just got a lot of results with 3.5-4 sacks.”

A transfer from LSU in 2022, Jackson has consistently made the most of every opportunity he’s been given this season. So far in 2023, he’s sacked the quarterback 5.5 times and totaled 21 tackles.

Most of Jackson’s success on Saturday, he said, came from film study earlier in the week.

“We really just studied the (offensive line),” Jackson said. “I wouldn’t say we treated in any different than we have any other week, but more so just, myself personally broke down the left tackle and realized and felt that I was capable to win a lot on the edge. I mean, I just took it out to the field from what I saw on film.”

While Jackson does have eligibility left, the door for the NFL is wide open for him should he decide to walk through after the season is over. That makes every snap he plays more valuable.

“Man, (defensive coordinator Travis Williams) was telling us last night in the hotel and then right before the game, ‘make them remember your name,’” Jackson said. “That’s what just kept running through my head was ‘I’ve got to to make them remember my name.’ So every time I had a pass rush I was like, ‘I’ve got to win this rep.’ And then I was just trying to fly around and make plays really.”

The Razorbacks have had their fill of moral victories this season, which has only resulted in close losses and not in actual wins for the program. “Keep fighting” is what Jackson said the team has to do to get over the hump and get a notch in the win column.

“You can never bow down and just be okay with losing,” Jackson said. “I mean, it sucks. I really thought we were going to pull this one off today, but I mean we just got to go back to work Monday and just keep fighting and get the win next week.”

Arkansas gets to come back home for a matchup against Mississippi State next weekend, and playing in front of the Razorback fanbase is something the team is looking forward to.

“It’s real exciting,” Jackson said. “Get to play in front of people that love you. I mean, it’s great. Getting just to play in front of the fans. Play on your own field. Be in the environment you’re used to. I mean I’m excited for it and I think the whole team is.”

Arkansas and Mississippi State will kick off from Donald W. Reynolds Stadium at 11 a.m. CT next Saturday. The game will air on ESPN.