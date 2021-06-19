 Arkansas Football hosts Las Vegas Bishop Gorman products Jamih Otis and Jeremiah Hughes at football camp
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-19 15:25:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Las Vegas duo makes long trip for Arkansas camp

Justin Lewis • HawgBeat
Staff

Not a subscriber? Get a FREE trial through the summer w/code VISITS2021
DETAILS: click here

2023 LB Jamih Otis (Left) and 2023 ATH Jeremiah Hughes (Right) enjoyed their Arkansas Football Camp day.
2023 LB Jamih Otis (Left) and 2023 ATH Jeremiah Hughes (Right) enjoyed their Arkansas Football Camp day. (Nikki Hughes)

Despite it being far from home, a pair of 2023 prospects found their way from Las Vegas to Fayetteville for the Arkansas Razorback Football Camp on Friday.

While it was linebacker Jamih Otis' first time coming to Arkansas, it was a homecoming of sorts for wide receiver Jeremiah Hughes, as he was born in Pine Bluff.

Regardless of them both being on the west coast and seeing many schools during camps and visits, these two Bishop Gorman players wouldn’t mind trading in a view of casinos for the Natural State.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}