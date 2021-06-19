Las Vegas duo makes long trip for Arkansas camp

Not a subscriber? Get a FREE trial through the summer w/code VISITS2021 DETAILS: click here

Despite it being far from home, a pair of 2023 prospects found their way from Las Vegas to Fayetteville for the Arkansas Razorback Football Camp on Friday.

While it was linebacker Jamih Otis' first time coming to Arkansas, it was a homecoming of sorts for wide receiver Jeremiah Hughes, as he was born in Pine Bluff.

Regardless of them both being on the west coast and seeing many schools during camps and visits, these two Bishop Gorman players wouldn’t mind trading in a view of casinos for the Natural State.