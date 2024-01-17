FAYETTEVILLE — HawgBeat can confirm that two scholarship offensive linemen for the Arkansas Razorbacks football team will no longer be donning the Hog uniform.

Redshirt sophomore Terry Wells has been placed on a medical hardship after not seeing any game action in 2023 or 2022. As a freshman in 2021, Wells made one appearance against Georgia Southern on Sept. 18.

A native of Parkin, Wells was a three-star prospect out of Wynne High School according to Rivals. He chose Arkansas over programs like Miami, Mississippi State, Kansas, Arkansas State and Southern Miss.

Fellow redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Cole Carson will be graduating in the spring after not seeing any playing time on the field during his three seaons in Fayetteville.

The Bogata, Texas, native was a three-star prospect out of Rivercrest High School and chose the Hogs over offers from Auburn, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Baylor, Colorado, Duke and others.

According to HawgBeat's calculations, Arkansas is currently projected at 88 scholarship players for the 2024 roster. The limit is 85, so the Razorbacks are three over the limit currently. However, the team is still awaiting decisions from multiple super seniors, so that number will likely change soon.

