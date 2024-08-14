PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03NjRINEtHMUI0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Linebacker Brad Spence pass rusher at heart for Arkansas

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1ZaVFdPaGtidG80P3NpPUpJb1R4NkN1aHRuWHIzS24/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Heading into his second year under an aggressive Travis Williams' Arkansas defense, sophomore linebacker Brad Spence said on Wednesday that he feels natural as a versatile defender and is progressing well with his speed and knowledge of the playbook heading into the 2024 season.

As a freshman in 2023, Spence played in 11 games for the Razorbacks with one start. The Houston, Texas, native made 16 total tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one interception that was returned for a touchdown against Western Carolina.

RELATED: Arkansas Fall Camp Practice No. 13: Depth Chart, Video, Notes

The 6-foot-2, 238-pound linebacker has been seen starting alongside Xavian Sorey Jr. with the first-team unit during fastball periods throughout fall camp, but has also taken snaps as a standup edge-rusher in the "Buck" (outside linebacker) position.

"Naturally I feel like I’m a pass rusher at heart, so I think T-Will kind of keyed in on that, Spence said. "That’s our three-down. So’ll probably go down there. Me and (Nico Davillier) switch out here and there. I feel natural on the edge, so that’s where I’m at home at."

Advertisement

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Arkansas' mix-and-match potential has been hammered on throughout August, and Spence is just the latest in a long line of Hogs that can adapt to what the defense needs at any given moment.

"I mean, he can do different things," Williams said. "We always talk about the more you can do. So, not just playing one position. The more you can do to help the defense. So, you don’t want to be out there and say, ‘We can’t play this particular defense because this particular player is banged up.’

WATCH: Video from Arkansas' 13th practice of fall camp

"So, he brings different things for us. Inside, outside, things like that. So, man, he’s just so talented to where we can put him at different positions and whatever that position may be is what fits the overall defense, if that makes sense."

During Arkansas' first scrimmage of fall camp on Aug. 8, Spence recorded a sack, according to stats given to the media. The team will have its final tuneup on Thursday morning, and Spence says he hopes to come out faster than before.

BETSARACEN: Arkansas Football Regular Season Prop Plays

"Last scrimmage, we kind of picked up on it slow late in the game," Spence said. "Our number one goal tomorrow is to come out fast. Start off playing fast and hard.”

Arkansas will open its season Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Fya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9saW5lYmFja2VyLWJyYWQtc3BlbmNlLXBhc3MtcnVzaGVyLWF0 LWhlYXJ0LWZvci1hcmthbnNhcyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAg dmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwg PSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07 IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVu IHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3Qg dmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6 bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBl bCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03 MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYXJrYW5zYXMucml2YWxzLmNvbSUy Rm5ld3MlMkZsaW5lYmFja2VyLWJyYWQtc3BlbmNlLXBhc3MtcnVzaGVyLWF0 LWhlYXJ0LWZvci1hcmthbnNhcyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDczJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0x JmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUg VGFnIC0tPgoKCg==