BetSaracen: Arkansas Football Regular Season Prop Plays
BetSaracen, the official mobile sports gambling app of the Saracen Casino Resort, released 2024-25 Arkansas regular season prop plays on Tuesday ahead of the Hogs' season-opener against UAPB which is set to kick off on Aug. 29 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
Early odds for Arkansas' matchup against the Golden Lions were released earlier this week, as the Razorbacks are currently favored by 52.5 points. Fans can also bet on the Hogs' SEC tilts against Texas A&M, LSU and Texas.
If you want to roll the dice on Arkansas' final record, BetSaracen has you covered with its futures for the upcoming season. Head coach Sam Pittman's Razorbacks are projected to win 4.5 games overall and 2.5 conference bouts.
Below are details on the odds for the regular season prop plays for some Arkansas football players. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on Double R Props under the Specials tab.
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*
ARKANSAS FOOTBALL REGULAR SEASON PROP PLAYS
Arkansas UNDER 1899.5 rushing yards allowed and UNDER 24.5 rushing TDs allowed: +125
Arkansas UNDER 2499.5 passing yards allowed and UNDER 34.5 passing TDs allowed: +175
Braylen Russell OVER 199.5 rushing yards and OVER 4.5 rushing TDs: +150
Andrew Armstrong OVER 799.5 receiving yards and OVER 54.5 receptions: +275
Landon Jackson OVER 49.5 total tackles and OVER 6.5 total sacks: +220
Taylen Green OVER 2499.5 passing yards and OVER 399.5 rushing yards: +200
Arkansas OVER 2749.5 passing yards and OVER 29.5 passing TDs: +325
Ja'Quinden Jackson OVER 649.5 rushing yards and OVER 6.5 rushing TDs: +325
Arkansas OVER 1999.5 rushing yards and OVER 28.5 rushing TDs: +420
Jaylon Braxton OVER 4.5 interceptions and OVER 24.5 total tackles: +420
Luke Hasz OVER 449.5 receiving yards and OVER 48.5 receptions: +425
Rashod Dubinion OVER 249.5 rushing yards and OVER 99.5 receiving yards: +420
Brad Spence OVER 44.5 total tackles and OVER 4.5 total sacks: +550
Isaiah Satenga OVER 499.5 receiving yards and OVER 34.5 receptions: +525
Rodney Hill OVER 299.5 rushing yards and OVER 199.5 receiving yards: +500
Tyrone Broden OVER 549.5 receiving yards and OVER 29.5 receptions: +500
Xavian Sorey Jr. OVER 74.5 total tackles and OVER 7.5 TFLs: +525
HAWGBEAT'S PICK
Each story, HawgBeat will list a pick that looks favorable.
Braylen Russell OVER 199.5 rushing yards and OVER 4.5 rushing TDs (+150)
Arkansas has produced a productive freshman running back in three straight years under Pittman, and Russell has the frame and talent to continue that trend in 2024.
Raheim Sanders (578 yards, 5 TDs in 2021), Rashod Dubinion (293 yards, 5 TDs in 2022) and Isaiah Augustave (202 yards, TD in 2023) all eclipsed this betting line or came close, and it's not unlikely that Russell is relied upon similar to how Sanders and Dubinion were as freshmen.
Andrew Armstrong OVER 799.5 receiving yards and OVER 54.5 receptions (+275)
Armstrong led the Razorbacks in receiving last season with 764 yards and five touchdowns on 56 receptions, all under a (mostly) Dan Enos offensive system.
With offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino at the helm and Armstrong destined for that No. 1 wide receiver spot, the 6-foot-4 redshirt senior is primed for a breakout season.
The connection between Armstrong and new quarterback Taylen Green has been clear through 12 fall camp practices, so look for the former Texas A&M-Commerce transfer to reach these lines as long as he stays healthy.