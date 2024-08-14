BetSaracen, the official mobile sports gambling app of the Saracen Casino Resort, released 2024-25 Arkansas regular season prop plays on Tuesday ahead of the Hogs' season-opener against UAPB which is set to kick off on Aug. 29 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Early odds for Arkansas' matchup against the Golden Lions were released earlier this week, as the Razorbacks are currently favored by 52.5 points. Fans can also bet on the Hogs' SEC tilts against Texas A&M, LSU and Texas.

If you want to roll the dice on Arkansas' final record, BetSaracen has you covered with its futures for the upcoming season. Head coach Sam Pittman's Razorbacks are projected to win 4.5 games overall and 2.5 conference bouts.

Below are details on the odds for the regular season prop plays for some Arkansas football players. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on Double R Props under the Specials tab.