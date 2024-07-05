The official mobile sports gambling app of the Saracen Casino Resort, BetSaracen is Arkansas' favorite online sports betting platform. Their line on Arkansas' win total for this fall is set at 4.5 wins, with the over option having -150 odds and the under option having +120 odds. Simply put, the sportsbook thinks Arkansas has favorable odds to win at least five games.

Following a 4-8 season in 2023 for head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks, BetSaracen's future bet lines on the Hogs' win total for the 2024 season isn't much higher.

Fans can also bet on the amount of Southeastern Conference wins the Razorbacks will have. The total is set at 2.5 wins, and the odds for over are -185 with the under option having +150 odds. Again, the sportsbook likes the Razorbacks to have at least three conference wins.

For those who like to live dangerously, Arkansas has +50000 (500 to 1) odds to win the College Football Playoff national championship. Basically, a $10 bet on Arkansas to win the national championship would pay out $5,000 if the Razorbacks somehow won it all.

Georgia (+300) is the betting favorite to win the national title, with Ohio State (+400), Texas (+750), Oregon (+850) and Alabama (+1200) rounding out the top-5.

The Razorbacks also have +20000 odds to win the SEC, which is just above Mississippi State (+25000) and Vanderbilt (+50000).

Arkansas will open its 2024 season on Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.