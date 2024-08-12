Arkansas vs UAPB: Early BetSaracen Lines, Game Preview
BetSaracen, the official mobile sports gambling app of the Saracen Casino Resort, released early lines on Sunday for Arkansas football's season-opener against UAPB which is set to kick off on Aug. 29 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
Coming off a 4-8 (1-7 SEC) 2023 campaign, the Razorbacks are currently favored by 52.5 points at -110 odds over the Golden Lions. For reference, Arkansas was a 34.5-point favorite against Western Carolina last season. The Hogs went on to win that season opener 56-13.
The over/under point total for Arkansas-UAPB is set at 58.5 with -105/-115 odds. Arkansas' new-look offense under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino will likely stay fairly vanilla ahead of a Week 2 matchup versus Oklahoma State, but the wide talent gap between the two programs still gives the Razorbacks a solid chance to cover.
Last time the Razorbacks faced off against the Golden Lions, head coach Sam Pittman led Arkansas to an easy 45-3 victory at War Memorial Stadium during the 2021-22 season.
UAPB Preview
When: Thursday, August 29
Where: War Memorial Stadium — Little Rock, Arkansas
Watch: ESPNU
Led by first-year head coach Alonzo Hampton, UAPB looks to rebound off a 2-9 overall season that included blowout losses to Mississippi Valley State, Grambling State and others. The Golden Lions' two wins came over Texas Southern and Miles College.
Returning for UAPB at quarterback is Mekhi Hagens and Chancellor Edwards, who both threw for 552 yards and 462 yards in 2023, respectively. The pair also combined for seven touchdowns and interceptions.
Defensively, linebacker Khalil Arnold returns after making 34 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles a season ago. The Georgia native was named Preseason All-SWAC Third Team by Phil Steele.
On special teams, Second-Team All-SWAC punter Jeremy Baker booted 68 punts for 2,629 yards (38.7 AVG) in 2023 and will be a good first-week test for Arkansas special teams coordinator Scott Fountain's group.
