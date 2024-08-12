BetSaracen, the official mobile sports gambling app of the Saracen Casino Resort, released early lines on Sunday for Arkansas football's season-opener against UAPB which is set to kick off on Aug. 29 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Coming off a 4-8 (1-7 SEC) 2023 campaign, the Razorbacks are currently favored by 52.5 points at -110 odds over the Golden Lions. For reference, Arkansas was a 34.5-point favorite against Western Carolina last season. The Hogs went on to win that season opener 56-13.

The over/under point total for Arkansas-UAPB is set at 58.5 with -105/-115 odds. Arkansas' new-look offense under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino will likely stay fairly vanilla ahead of a Week 2 matchup versus Oklahoma State, but the wide talent gap between the two programs still gives the Razorbacks a solid chance to cover.

Last time the Razorbacks faced off against the Golden Lions, head coach Sam Pittman led Arkansas to an easy 45-3 victory at War Memorial Stadium during the 2021-22 season.