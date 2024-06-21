Head coach Sam Pittman will begin his fifth season as the leader of the Arkansas football program Thursday, Aug. 29, when the Razorbacks play the UAPB Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Coming off a 4-8 campaign in 2023 that also featured a 1-7 mark in Southeastern Conference play, Pittman's squad is revamped with three new offensive assistants, new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and Boise State transfer quarterback Taylen Green. ALSO READ: Arkansas football 2024 kickoff time windows released On the defensive side of the ball, defensive coordinator Travis Williams is back for his second season in Fayetteville and he has some legit talent on that side of the ball, including defensive end Landon Jackson and cornerback Jaylon Braxton. BetSaracen, the official mobile sports gambling app of the Saracen Casino Resort, has released three early lines for games that Arkansas fans will have plenty of interest in this fall.

Texas A&M - Saturday, Sept. 28

Location: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas Kickoff Time: Afternoon Window (2:30-3:30 p.m. CT) Texas A&M 2023 record: 7-6, 4-4 SEC Texas A&M head coach: Mike Elko (1st season) Notable Texas A&M players: QB Conner Weigman, DE Nic Scourton, DT Shemar Turner, OT Trey Zuhn III, WR Noah Thomas, S Bryce Anderson

According to BetSaracen, Arkansas is a 10.5-point underdog against the Aggies and they have +350 odds to win outright (moneyline). Arkansas owns a 42-35-3 record in the all-time series against the Aggies, but the Razorbacks are 1-11 over the last 12 meetings. The Hogs' only win against the Aggies during that span was a 20-10 victory on Sept. 25, 2021. Last season, Texas A&M earned a 34-22 win over the Razorbacks behind a strong offensive performance powered by now-Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who called plays for the Aggies last year. RELATED: Arkansas OC Dan Enos emailed students after A&M loss Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson completed just nine of his 17 pass attempts for 132 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Jefferson, who is now at Central Florida, was sacked seven times in that game.

LSU - Saturday, Oct. 19

Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium — Fayetteville, Arkansas Kickoff Time: Night Window (5:00-7:00 p.m. CT) LSU 2023 record: 10-3, 6-2 SEC LSU head coach: Brian Kelly (3rd season) Notable LSU players: LB Harold Perkins Jr., OT Will Campbell, TE Mason Taylor, S Major Burns, QB Garrett Nussmeier, WR Kyren Lacy

According to BetSaracen, Arkansas is a 9.5-point underdog against the Tigers and they have +275 odds to win outright. Arkansas trails LSU in the all-time series, 43-23-2. The Razorbacks have lost six of the last seven games against the Tigers, including four straight in Fayetteville. The Hogs last beat LSU on Nov. 13, 2021, when freshman kicker Cam Little hit a game-winner in a 16-13 overtime victory. Last season, LSU narrowly defeated the Razorbacks down in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Led by Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels (320 passing yards, 4 touchdowns), the Tigers squeaked out a 34-31 win over an Arkansas team that gave it everything they had. RELATED: Penalties hurt Hogs again in loss at LSU Jefferson threw for 289 yards, three touchdowns and two picks while also adding 75 yards on the ground. Freshman tight end Luke Hasz dazzled with six receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas - Saturday, Nov. 16

Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium — Fayetteville, Arkansas Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT Texas 2023 record: 12-2, 8-1 Big 12 Texas head coach: Steve Sarkisian (4th season) Notable Texas players: QB Quinn Ewers, WR Isaiah Bond, DE Ethan Burke, OT Kelvin Banks Jr., DE Trey Moore, DB Jahdae Barron

BetSaracen does not have a point spread for this game, but it does have the Razorbacks with +550 odds to win outright. Texas leads the all-time series, 56-23, but the Razorbacks were victors in the most-recent meeting. Arkansas crushed the Longhorns in Fayetteville on Sept. 11, 2021, by a score of 40-21 behind 471 yards of total offense, 347 of which came on the ground. ALSO READ — Horns (Beat) Down: Arkansas routs No. 15 Texas Last season, Texas made it to the College Football Playoff before being eliminated by Washington, which lost to Michigan in the national championship game. Now part of the SEC, the Longhorns joined the conference along with fellow Big 12 rival Oklahoma to make it a 16-team league that no longer has divisions.

