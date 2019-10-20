Just hours after leaving Fayetteville from his official visit, 4-star linebacker Martavius French has announced his decommitment from the University of Arkansas.

French was one of two 4-star commits that Chad Morris and staff had as recently as two weeks ago but his decommitment, following the decommitment of 4-star OT Ty'Kieast Crawford last Saturday, leaves the Hogs with 13 commits and puts them at No.58 in the Rivals recruiting rankings.

The Memphis native is trying to play at the next level with his two 4-star linebacker teammates from Whitehaven High School who were both also on official visits to Arkansas this weekend.

Here's what French had to say about his visit just a little over two hours ago.

His decision leaves Arkansas with two linebacker commits in a class that they're hoping to sign at minimum four. Knoxville West linebacker Drew Francis and Jonesboro High linebacker Jashaud Stewart are still considered solid verbal commits.

All three of the Whitehaven trio now look Tennessee bound.