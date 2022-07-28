Little named to Wuerffel Trophy preseason watch list

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube , Apple and Spotify .

Arkansas kicker Cam Little found his name on another preseason watch list Thursday after landing on the Lou Groza Award's radar yesterday morning. Now already in the mix for the nation's top collegiate kicker, Little has been recognized as one of 114 early nominees for the Wuerffel Trophy which is presented to the player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Little's career with the Razorbacks started off with a bang, as he knocked 20 of his 24 (83.3%) field goal attempts and all of his 46 (100%) point-after tries through the uprights as a true freshman last season.

His performance earned him Freshman All-America honors from the FWAA, Pro Football Focus and The Athletic while also being named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, but his impact within the state extended beyond the white lines.

Little also made headlines for his extraordinary community service efforts throughout the season. He donated $10 per made field to Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas, whose mission is to facilitate inclusion and respect for individuals with Down syndrome within the region, ensuring that they have access to the support and the resources necessary to reach their full potential at all stages of life.

The 2022 Wuerffel Trophy recipient will be announced during The Home Depot/ESPN College Football Awards Show on Dec. 8. The presentation of the trophy is scheduled to be made at the 54th Annual All Sports Association Awards Banquet on Feb. 24, 2023, in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

Some information was provided by Arkansas Communications.