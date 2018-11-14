One of the longest commitments in Razorback history is finally over today as 3-star Little Rock Christian point guard Justice Hill signs his National Letter of Intent to Arkansas. Hill committed in his freshman year of high school very shortly after receiving his scholarship offer from head coach Mike Anderson. "I can't even describe the feeling, I've been committed for so long," Hill said. "I'm truly blessed. When Coach Anderson first offered me I was the only freshman they had offered at the time and I thought that was really special. I had known coach Anderson for a long time and it just felt like home."

Tomorrow morning at 10am I make my commitment to Arkansas official. I will have official turned a dream into a reality and I want to thank everybody who’s impacted my life and helped me get to this point. It’s been a long 3 years of hard work but it only goes up from here. #WPS❤️ — Justice Hill (@_justicehill) November 14, 2018

Hill committed in February of 2016 and he's now the lone 2019 commit, enrolling in January and with a team full of young players, he'll mesh right in. With all 13 scholarships full on the roster, he'll be a walk-on for the spring semester. Hill will take lottery pick Daniel Gafford's scholarship when he leaves for the NBA and if any other players were to leave early or transfer they could add another player. "I'm bringing another guard that can stretch the floor, be an extension of coach Anderson on the court, get others involved and take shots when needed. "I played with a lot of the guys on the team and I look up to Daniel (Gafford) a lot, I look up to his game a lot even though we play different positions," Hill said. "He knows Coach Anderson and knows what he's looking for." The Razorbacks are now 1-1 on the season with a loss to Texas and a win over UC Davis at home. Hill's been watching his squad play and has even made the trip up from Little Rock to check out some practices this season. "I'll be up there this weekend to watch the Indiana game," Hill said. "The team looks young but there's a lot of promise and the future is bright." Before hitting the Hill this weekend, he'll be leading his football team in the second round of playoffs on Friday night against Arkansas HS (Texarkana).

SCOUTING REPORT

STRENGTHS: Hill has plenty of bounce for more of an traditionally sized point guard. He can get up and dunk the basketball and while he's not 6-4, he's got the athleticism to guard the opponent's top player. He's aggressive in terms of defending. Mike Anderson wouldn't have brought him in if there wasn't a commitment to defense. He's a natural facilitator, but can also shoot from beyond the arc. His basketball IQ is high and he's a natural leader. NEEDS WORK: His midrange game and finishing at the rim are two areas that need work. Because he doesn't have great length for a sub 6-foot guard, he'll have to be more aggressive going towards contact rather than shying away from it to try and get a bucket. Developing a pull-up jumper will round out his game would really help. He needs development in terms of defensive technique and will have to learn Anderson's scheme. OUTLOOK: Luckily for Hill, he doesn't have to come in right away and be the guy running the show, but he's got the chance to play both on and off the ball at times.